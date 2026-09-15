Cisco has introduced advanced Splunk integrations and an extended partnership with Nvidia to give enterprises real-time spend tracking and AI-driven security automation.

Cisco and Nvidia are bringing Splunk AI directly to self-managed, private cloud, and air-gapped environments through the new Cisco AI POD for Splunk.

A new Tokenomics feature inside Splunk lets organizations monitor model usage and track expenses tied to software development agents in real time.

A new multi-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services aims to counter high-speed, AI-driven cyber threats.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) unveiled a series of product updates for its Splunk platform on Tuesday, aiming to remove enterprise barriers to AI adoption by improving spend visibility and adding enhanced security features.

Announced at the annual Splunk .conf event, the updates target common enterprise hurdles to scaling AI, including data sovereignty requirements, unpredictable compute costs, and rapid cyber threats. As part of the rollouts, Cisco is broadening its ongoing alliance with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Amazon Web Services Inc. (AMZN).

"One of the biggest roadblocks to enterprise AI today is that it's too hard to deploy," said Jeetu Patel, Cisco's president and chief product officer. "By running Splunk AI on the infrastructure customers already trust, they can move faster to put AI to work in their business with confidence and control."

CSCO and NVDA stock both gained nearly 1% on Tuesday at the time of writing.

Bringing Generative AI To Private Data Centers

Cisco and Nvidia introduced the Cisco AI POD for Splunk. Built on the Cisco Secure AI Factory architecture, the turnkey hardware and software system lets companies run the Splunk AI Assistant locally within private clouds or air-gapped data centers.

The infrastructure supports self-hosted open and proprietary large language models, including Google's Gemma 4, OpenAI's GPT-OSS 20B, Cisco’s Deep Time Series Model, and upcoming models from NVIDIA’s Nemotron family. Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI at NVIDIA, noted that the joint architecture gives businesses a high-performance foundation to run AI agents where their data natively resides.

Real-Time Financial Tracking for AI Usage

To address rising compute costs for enterprise AI models, Cisco debuted a "Tokenomics" capability within its Splunk Agent Observability suite.

The software tracks token consumption across custom AI agents and developer tools like Cursor and Claude Code. Using predictive analytics, the system forecasts upcoming usage trends to help IT leaders link AI expenses directly to operational outcomes before billing cycles conclude. The tool also provides runtime guardrails designed to block hallucinations and prevent sensitive data leaks.

Strengthening AI Security

To address cyberattacks operating at machine speeds, Cisco expanded the Splunk Agentic SOC Workforce, a collection of specialized AI agents designed to handle threat hunting, incident investigations, and detection engineering.

Cisco also announced a new multi-year agreement with AWS focused on joint product development. The initiative aims to combine Splunk's security data analytics with AWS cloud infrastructure to speed up response times for enterprise security operations centers.

CSCO, NVDA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ towards both CSCO and NVDA stock, with ‘low’ message volumes.

CSCO stock has gained 41% year-to-date, and NVDA stock has risen 13% during the same period.

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