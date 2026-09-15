The new offering expands paid access to AI, social-media features, and professional tools while keeping Meta’s core apps and AI experience free.

Individual subscriptions start at $2.99 per month, with Core priced at $7.99 and Premium at $19.99.

Creator and business plans range from $14.99 per month for Essential to $499 for Max.

Meta plans to expand the service to Edits, AI glasses, and other products.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has launched Meta One, a new subscription service bundling Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta AI, with plans ranging from $2.99 a month for individual apps to $499 for the highest business tier.

The rollout is gradual, with more than 50 features available across the company’s apps and Meta AI. Meta said in a blog post that the subscription service will later expand to Edits, AI glasses and other products.

META stock was up around 0.7% at the time of writing on Tuesday afternoon.

Plans For Individuals And AI Power Users

Earlier this year, Meta introduced Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus and WhatsApp Plus, offering extra features for connection, creativity, organization and personalization. Meta One’s Core and Premium bundles combine these features with greater access to some of Meta’s more demanding AI tools.

Subscribers can create and edit more images, generate videos using Muse models, and use in-app AI features such as Restyle on Instagram more often.

Meta AI will remain free for everyday use, while Core and Premium target users who want greater access to its creative tools.

Tools For Creators And Businesses

Meta One also offers plans for creators and businesses with tools to manage their social media presence and reach customers.

The plans include enhanced profiles, a larger follow button on Reels, automatic follow invites, and more access to Meta Business Agent for responding to customers.

Meta plans to add more tools for marketing, business operations, and content creation. Edits Plus will also offer more cloud storage and access to an assistant that can analyze Instagram insights and help users generate ideas.

Meta One Pricing

Meta One plans are now available globally, with single-product subscriptions starting at $2.99 per month, individual bundles at $7.99, and creator and business bundles starting at $14.99. Pricing, features, and availability can vary by region, app, and account.

Instagram Plus costs $3.99 per month, WhatsApp Plus is $2.99, and Facebook Plus is $3.99. The Core individual bundle costs $7.99 per month, while Premium costs $19.99.

For creators and businesses, the Essential plan starts at $14.99 per month, Advanced at $49.99, Expert at $149, and Max at $499.

META Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for META was ‘bearish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘high’ during the same period.

META stock has gained 1.64% year-to-date.

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