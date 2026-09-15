In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Marc Casper said AI is helping drugmakers identify ineffective medicines quicker while also shortening the time to market for promising therapies.

Casper said Thermo Fisher expects organic growth of about 4% in the second half of 2026.

The CEO said drugmakers could spend more to test promising medicines across more diseases.

Thermo Fisher has a partnership with OpenAI to speed up clinical trials and drug development.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) CEO Marc Casper said artificial intelligence could ultimately increase spending across the pharmaceutical industry rather than reduce demand for laboratory research.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Casper said AI is helping drugmakers identify ineffective drugs quicker while also accelerating the development of promising therapies.

“AI is helping kill ineffective medicines faster, so that you don’t spend money on things that don’t work, and at the same point in time, shorten the time to market for those things that do work, and that gives you a longer return cycle on an improved medicine, and that will spur more investments,” Casper said.

At the time of writing, TMO stock was up 4%, heading for a third straight session of gains.

AI Could Spur More Drug Research Investments

Casper pushed back on concerns that AI could reduce the need for laboratory experiments as drug research increasingly moves online.

“So when you have more insights into what you do, you actually do a lot more validation, because what you’ll then do is spend more money on the ultimate number of indications or types of disease you’re going after with the medicine. So, AI - more spending, not less spending,” Casper added

Thermo Fisher previously said AI could improve returns from drug discovery and encourage customers to invest more money into their pipelines. The company is also integrating AI into its operations, including a collaboration with OpenAI to speed up clinical trials and drug development.

Thermo Fisher’s 7% Organic Growth Target By 2028

Casper said Thermo Fisher expects organic growth of about 4% in the second half of 2026 before accelerating to 7% by 2028. The outlook reflects improving momentum in the second quarter, when Thermo Fisher’s revenue rose 10% to $11.99 billion, with organic revenue up 5%.

“I actually think the organic story, going forward, is very good,” Casper said.

Retail’s Take On TMO

Retail sentiment surrounding TMO on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

TMO shares have gained more than 9% in 2026.

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