Micron announced plans to invest $10 billion in Micron Research Labs, a new research institution headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

The initiative will focus on future memory technologies, advanced computing architectures, packaging, and semiconductor manufacturing.

According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Apple CEO Tim Cook, Micron is helping “drive the breakthroughs” that will define the next era of AI and computing.

The new $10 billion research commitment follows the company's July announcement that it would invest more than $250 billion in the U.S. ecosystem.

Micron (MU) shares edged higher in morning trade on Thursday after the memory-chip maker announced plans to invest $10 billion to set up Micron Research Labs in the company’s hometown of Boise, Idaho.

"The decisions we make today will determine who leads the AI economy of tomorrow, and America's AI future will be built on American-made memory," Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra said.

The initiative drew support from some of Micron's biggest customers and partners, including Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang and Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook. According to Huang, memory reinvention is "one of the great challenges of the AI era. He stated that Micron is helping “drive the breakthroughs that will define the next era of AI and computing.”

Cook also backed the initiative, noting that Micron has supplied memory for Apple products for more than two decades. “With the launch of Micron Research Labs, they are building on a legacy of leadership in semiconductor research to drive breakthroughs in memory and computing for decades to come,” he stated.

MU stock gaind over 1% in morning trade amid broader market weakness. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MU remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, and chatter fell to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels.

The Research Push Adds To Micron's $250B US Buildout

The new $10 billion research commitment is part of Micron's broader effort to expand its U.S. footprint. In July, the company outlined plans to invest more than $250 billion in U.S. manufacturing, research, and development.

In addition to tech leaders, the announcement also drew support from senior Trump administration officials and several major companies across the semiconductor and technology ecosystem.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described the initiative as "the first dedicated Memory Research Lab" in the U.S. and said it would help ensure that memory technology does not become a constraint on innovation.

Micron Commits $10 Billion To Future Memory Research

The planned research institution will focus on critical memory technologies, advanced memory and compute architectures, advanced packaging and future semiconductor manufacturing.

Micron said it expects to break ground on a flagship research facility in Boise in 2027. The site is expected to host hundreds of researchers and serve as a venue for research conferences and innovation forums.

Mehrotra said the initiative is intended to look beyond Micron's current technology roadmap and focus on the memory and computing systems that could be needed as AI workloads become more demanding. The company said the effort will build on a research portfolio that includes more than 62,000 lifetime patents.

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