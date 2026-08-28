European Lithium files merger documents, setting a Sept. 15 court hearing for the $835 million all-stock deal.

European Lithium has filed the required Scheme Booklet with Australia’s corporate regulator, advancing the merger.

Critical Metals will acquire all of European Lithium’s shares and listed options.

The companies recently revised the exchange ratio, with European Lithium shareholders set to own about 41% of the combined company.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) stock is heading toward a second straight weekly gain after European Lithium filed its Scheme Booklet with Australia's corporate regulator, locking in a Sept. 15 first court hearing for the roughly $835 million all-stock merger between the two companies.

Court Hearing Sets Next Step For Critical Metals Deal

The filing moves the deal forward as U.S. efforts to strengthen domestic critical-minerals supplies boost interest in the sector. On Friday, European Lithium confirmed it has lodged its Scheme Booklet — the disclosure document Australian law requires before shareholders and optionholders vote on a court-approved scheme of arrangement — with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

The first court hearing is set for Sept. 15, followed by shareholder meetings and another court hearing if the deal gets approval. If all required approvals are secured, the merger is expected to be completed in early November.

Critical Metals stock edged 0.4% lower overnight, ahead of Friday and is on track for its second straight week of gains. The stock has also surged 46% this month, reversing a three-month loss.

Critical Metals To Acquire European Lithium In Revised Share Deal

Under the deal, first struck via a binding Scheme Implementation Deed in May, Critical Metals is acquiring 100% of European Lithium's issued share capital and listed options. The companies later amended the exchange mechanics this month, swapping a fixed ratio for a floating one, between 0.025 and 0.045 new CRML shares per EUR share, with a floor of $8 and a ceiling of $16. Existing European Lithium shareholders are expected to own roughly 41% of the combined company once the deal closes.

European Lithium already controls a 31% stake in Critical Metals, and folding the two companies together simplifies the ownership structure while consolidating CRML's critical-minerals portfolio under one roof, anchored by the Tanbreez rare earth deposit in Greenland, one of the largest known heavy rare earth resources in the world, and the Wolfsberg lithium project in Austria, Europe's only fully permitted lithium mine.

The deal comes as broader changes are taking place in the critical minerals sector. The U.S. is investing billions to reduce its reliance on China for rare earths and critical minerals. The government has taken stakes in companies such as MP Materials (MP), while USA Rare Earth (USAR) secured about $1.6 billion in federal incentives and loans. Critical Metals has also received a $120 million funding commitment from the U.S. Export-Import Bank for its Tanbreez project.

CRML Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory. The stock saw a 10% increase in message volume over the past week, with a 2.9% gain in watchers.

CRML stock has gained over 15% year-to-date.

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