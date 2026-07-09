Costco reported net sales of $29.24 billion for the five weeks ended July 5, 2026, a 10.6% increase from $26.44 billion a year earlier.

Comparable sales for the five-week period rose 8.8% company-wide, compared to a much stronger 12.5% growth recorded in May.

Performance varied by region: the U.S. posted the strongest growth at 10.6%.

The monthly sales update highlights Costco’s consistent top-line growth, led by the U.S. and e-commerce channels, even as broader retail faces economic pressures.



Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) fell 1.2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, as investors digested the company’s slowing monthly comparable sales data.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Costco Reports June Data

Costco reported net sales of $29.24 billion for the five weeks ended July 5, 2026, a 10.6% increase from $26.44 billion a year earlier. For the first 44 weeks of the fiscal year, net sales reached $250.43 billion, up 10.1% from $227.46 billion.

Comparable sales for the five-week period rose 8.8% company-wide, compared to a much stronger 12.5% growth recorded in May. Performance varied by region: the U.S. posted the strongest growth at 10.6%, while Canada rose 3.7% and other international markets increased 4.7%. Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, total comparable sales grew a 7.0%, compared to 8.0% the prior month.

Digital sales continued their strong momentum, rising 20.9% in the period. The monthly sales update highlights Costco’s consistent top-line growth, led by the U.S. and e-commerce channels, even as broader retail faces economic pressures.

How Did COST Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around COST stock stayed within the bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from normal to high levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted that Costco’s growth is “intact” but noted that higher expectations might have spurred the after-hours selloff.

COST stock has gained about 11% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<