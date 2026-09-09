The expansion will add nearly 1,000 advanced manufacturing jobs and increase Wiwynn’s Texas workforce to more than 2,500 as Amazon ramps up domestic data-center infrastructure.

Wiwynn expects the Texas facility expansion to help strengthen the resilience of the global supply chain.

Amazon said its investments in Texas have created more than 86,000 jobs statewide.

The companies say the investment will create high-value career opportunities through their continued partnership with the local community.

Amazon.com (AMZN) and Wiwynn are expanding Wiwynn’s manufacturing operations in Socorro, Texas, with the expansion expected to create nearly 1,000 new advanced manufacturing jobs by the end of 2027.

Wiwynn supports Amazon’s data center infrastructure by manufacturing and integrating server systems and racks, helping provide the hardware and capacity needed to support Amazon’s growing cloud infrastructure across the U.S.

At the time of writing on Wednesday afternoon, AMZN stock was trading around 2% lower.

AMZN, Wiwynn Expand Texas Operations

The Texas facility is part of Amazon’s broader effort to strengthen its supply chain by bringing custom hardware production to the U.S. and building domestic capacity for its infrastructure needs, the company said in a statement.

Gary Szilagyi, Amazon vice president of Annapurna Labs, said the company’s investments in Texas have “created more than 86,000 jobs across the state.” Szilagyi added that Wiwynn’s new facility will build on that impact while showing how collaboration with manufacturing partners can strengthen the U.S. supply chain.

Deputy United States Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer said Amazon’s collaboration with Wiwynn “to bring nearly 1,000 advanced manufacturing jobs to the U.S.” is an example of the type of partnership needed to strengthen the country’s supply chain.

Wiwynn’s $1.6B Texas Investment

William Lin, president and CEO of Wiwynn, said the company’s more than $1.6 billion investment in the Texas facility will help it meet growing demand from U.S. customers. This would also strengthen the “resilience of the global supply chain, and create high-value career opportunities” as it expands its partnership with the local community.

Amazon’s data centers support a wide range of services used daily by millions of people and businesses, including hospitals, emergency services, streaming platforms, and AI applications. Wiwynn’s server racks are a major part of this infrastructure, and the company’s investments support the broader U.S. economy.

AMZN Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AMZN remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘normal’ at the time of writing.

AMZN stock has gained over 8.5% year-to-date.

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