Burry remains short Nvidia and Palantir and still holds 2027 puts on Palantir and QQQ.

Burry stated that he now has some cash that he is “happy to sit on” while he watches how the market develops this fall.

Lululemon, Molina Healthcare and MercadoLibre remain Burry’s three largest long positions, according to the position-size order he provided.

Oracle, Palantir and Nebius remain his three largest short positions, followed by Nvidia and the iShares Semiconductor ETF.

‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry said on Wednesday that he’s pulling back on risk across his portfolio, trimming every position and exiting December 2026 put options on Nvidia (NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) without rolling the trades into later-dated contracts.

Burry, the investor known for his bet against the U.S. housing market, said in a Substack post that he “pulled in risk” in September and now has some cash that he is “happy to sit on” while he watches how markets develop. “This will be an interesting market this fall,” Burry wrote.

He said he sold his December 2026 puts on both Nvidia and Palantir entirely to avoid rapid time-based decay. Burry added that he did not replace or roll the positions, saying he is “pulling back on exposures across the portfolio.”

The move does not represent a wholesale reversal of his bearish positioning. Burry continues to hold 2027 puts on Palantir and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (QQQ), while remaining short several technology, semiconductor and AI-related companies.

PLTR stock edged 0.2% lower in morning trade and NVDA stock dropped 0.5%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PLTR remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, while sentiment around NVDA moved to ‘bearish’ from the ‘neutral’ zone.

Burry’s Largest Holdings

Burry also trimmed his long positions but said the basic order of his holdings by size has not changed. His largest long position is in Lululemon Athletica (LULU), which he described as a ‘fat pitch’ last week, followed by Molina Healthcare (MOH) and MercadoLibre (MELI).

Burry characterized the list as his largest positions in descending order, although he did not disclose the percentage of the portfolio represented by each holding.

Rank Holding Ticker 1 Lululemon LULU 2 Molina Healthcare MOH 3 Mercado Libre MELI 4 Temple & Webster TPW AU / TPLWF 5 Zoetis ZTS 6 Sprouts Farmers Market SFM 7 JD.com JD 8 Birkenstock BIRK 9 Adobe ADBE 10 HCA Healthcare HCA 11 Fiserv FISV 12 Flutter Entertainment FLUT 13 Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW 14 Veeva Systems VEEV 15 Fannie Mae FNMA 16 Freddie Mac FMCC 17 PayPal PYPL

Michael Burry’s Largest Short Positions

Burry also trimmed his short positions but maintained the same ranking and did not fully exit or rearrange them. Oracle (ORCL), Palantir, and Nebius Group (NBIS) remain his three largest shorts, followed by Nvidia and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

Rank Short Position Ticker 1 Oracle ORCL 2 Palantir PLTR 3 Nebius NBIS 4 Nvidia NVDA 5 iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX 6 Micron Technology MU 7 Caterpillar CAT 8 CoreWeave CRWV

Burry also said he is watching the Dollar Spot Index fall again and plans to address the currency market in an upcoming post.

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