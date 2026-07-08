Khanna has been accumulating Tenable Holdings since last year, way before its shares jumped after its partnership with OpenAI.

Users on investing forums routinely praise Khanna for buying SanDisk shares early on.

SanDisk stock has risen over 2,300% since the Democrat first bought shares.

Khanna’s most recent purchases in May included shares of Adobe, Automatic Data Processing, Autodesk, Arista Networks and AppLovin, among others.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) has been drawing attention lately for his early investment in SanDisk Corp.’s stock, which has staged a remarkable rally since last year, making it one of the market’s most closely watched names. Impressed by his apparent investing acumen, users across investing forums are now combing through his other disclosed trades in search of the next potential winner.

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Khanna’s reputation as a stock picker got another boost last month after cybersecurity company Tenable Holdings announced a partnership with OpenAI, sending its shares soaring. Online users quickly pointed out that Khanna has been accumulating shares in the company since May last year.

“Alright, listen up — Rep. Khanna invested over ~$500K into $TENB (Tenable) between April 2025 - Feb 2026 — It's intriguing bc: — 1. Khanna bought SanDisk at $42 (he's good) — 2. Tenable x OpenAI deal was announced on 6/22, stock up ~56% since — 3. TENB isn't even trading at ATHs (yet... maybe),” said a Reddit post on the r/tradewithcongress forum.

A user replied that he had made over 3,000 trades in the last six months, even as others debated his picks and the performance of his portfolio against those by other notable politicians such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.





Congressional trading disclosures are mandated by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which requires legislators to report trades within 45 days.

What Does Tenable Do?

Tenable is a cybersecurity company specializing in exposure management, helping organizations identify and address security risks across IT, cloud, identity, and AI environments.

In recent months, the company has expanded its AI security capabilities, joined OpenAI’s Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, and raised its full-year outlook following strong quarterly results, underscoring demand for its cybersecurity products.

TENB’s stock has gained nearly 60% since the June 22 OpenAI partnership announcement and 73% year to date. Khanna acquired the stock each month from May through December last year, and then again in February and March this year, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

TENB Stock: Are Retail Traders Keyed In?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Tenable has strengthened over the past two weeks and is now 'bullish,' up from 'neutral' six months ago. The ticker’s watcher count on the platform has also risen more than 15% over the past three months, suggesting growing retail interest following Ro Khanna’s disclosures.

One post on TENB's stream on Stocktwits noted that following the OpenAI tie-up, there has been "strong momentum" in the stock, and it is "still not trading at previous peak levels."

Khanna’s Recent Picks

Khanna, 46, is a Representative of California’s 17th District. First elected to Congress in 2016, he is now serving his third term.

Khanna first invested in SanDisk in August 2025. SanDisk spun off from its erstwhile parent, Western Digital, and began trading as an independent stock last February. The stock price has increased from under $50 in August 2025 to $1,167.70 as of the last close.

According to Quiver Quantitative, Khanna’s most recent purchases in May 2026 included shares of Adobe, Automatic Data Processing, Autodesk, Arista Networks and AppLovin, among others.

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