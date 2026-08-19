Target now expects full-year net sales growth in a range around 5%, one percentage point higher than the prior guidance range.

Target reported a 5.3% year-over-year growth in its second-quarter net sales to $26.54 billion compared to an estimated $26.14 billion.

The company expects full-year 2026 operating income margin rate in a range around 6%, which includes nearly 90 basis points of benefit from Q2 tariff refunds.

It also updated the adjusted EPS guidance range of $9.90 to $10.90, which includes Q2 tariff refund benefits of approximately $1.65.

Target Corp. (TGT) shares drew significant investor attention on Wednesday following its upbeat second-quarter earnings and improved outlook.

Target now expects full-year net sales growth in a range around 5%, one percentage point higher than the prior guidance range. CEO Michael Fiddelke stated that although there's still meaningful work ahead, the firm’s encouraged by the progress it’s making.

“Second quarter results build on the encouraging momentum we saw in the first quarter, giving us increasing confidence that our strategy is resonating with our guests and strengthening our leadership position in style, design, and value,” he stated.

TGT’s Q2 Performance

Target reported a 5.3% year-over-year (YoY) growth in its second-quarter (Q2) net sales to $26.54 billion compared to an estimated $26.14 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $4.11. This included tariff refund benefits of $1.65 per share.

The firm pointed out that the top-line strength was broad-based across sales channels, demographics, merchandise categories, and across the quarter. Its store comparable sales rose by 2.7%, while Digital comparable sales grew 8.7%, driven by over 25% growth in same-day delivery.

Target also highlighted that it continues to focus on a differentiated retail experience, investing in style, design, newness, and value, and has reduced prices on over 10,000 items over the past year.

According to a CNBC report, Fiddelke told reporters that two strong quarters are not the goal. “Sustained, durable top and bottom line growth over time is what we’re after.”

TGT’s Outlook

The company expects the full-year 2026 operating income margin rate to be in the range of 6%, including nearly 90 basis points of benefit from Q2 tariff refunds. Excluding refunds, Target expects its full-year operating income margin rate to be around 50 basis points higher than last year's adjusted operating income margin rate of 4.6%.

It has also updated the adjusted EPS guidance range of $9.90 to $10.90, which includes Q2 tariff refund benefits of approximately $1.65. Excluding refunds, the midpoint of the guidance range reflects a $0.75 increase from the earlier range of $7.50 to $8.50.

TGT Stock Performance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of retail chatter. One user on the platform saw the potential for the price-to-earnings multiple to re-rate.

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TGT shares have recorded a good run this year, gaining nearly 50%.

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