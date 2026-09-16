Chipotle announced a new board member and a plan to place a manager-in-training in every restaurant this week.

Placer.ai’s August 2026 Retail and Dining Index, released on Tuesday, found visits to brick-and-mortar dining chains down 2.4% from August 2025.

Late on Monday, Chipotle appointed Sabir Sami to its board, effective immediately.

On Tuesday, Chipotle also said it wants an apprentice — the job just below general manager — in every company-owned restaurant by the end of 2027.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) fell 6% on Tuesday despite a new board appointment and a plan to put a manager-in-training in every restaurant, as dining stocks sold off on data showing U.S. restaurant visits dropped in August.

CMG shares closed down at $34.83 after opening near $36.70.

Broader Market Weakness

Placer.ai’s August 2026 Retail and Dining Index, released on Tuesday, found visits to brick-and-mortar dining chains down 2.4% from August 2025. Higher grocery prices and expensive gasoline have been pushing more people to eat at home.

Dining traffic had been slowly improving in June and July. August reversed that. The weakness showed up in almost every state. California was the best dining market and still managed only a 0.3% gain, as per the data. Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) missed second-quarter estimates after hours on Monday, aiding the selloff.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Wingstop (WING), CAVA (CAVA), and Shake Shack (SHAK) shares closed 6%-12% lower on Tuesday.

What Chipotle Announced This Week

Late on Monday, Chipotle appointed Sabir Sami to its board, effective immediately. Sami ran KFC as chief executive from 2022 to early 2025 and spent 16 years at Yum! Brands, including senior roles across Asia, the Middle East, and Canada. He earlier worked at Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Reckitt.

Chairman Scott Maw said Sami’s operating record should help Chipotle grow with more discipline and take the brand farther abroad. Sami said the menu still has room to reach more customers worldwide. The board now has 11 directors, 10 of them independent.

On Tuesday, Chipotle also said it wants an apprentice — the job just below general manager — in every company-owned restaurant by the end of 2027. About three-quarters of stores already have one. The chain has more than 4,200 company-owned restaurants and plans 350 to 370 openings this year, with a longer-term target of 7,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says stores with apprentices tend to run better and get extra coverage on nights and weekends. The moves come as Chipotle seeks to boost sales.

Chipotle’s Tough Quarters

In 2025, Chipotle’s comparable sales fell 1.7%, the first full-year drop since the 2016 food-safety crisis, as transactions slipped 2.9% and lower-income customers, who make up about 40% of the sales, cut dining-out trips. Revenue still rose 5.4% to $11.9 billion on new openings, but the stock’s premium multiple compressed after CEO Brian Niccol left for Starbucks and same-store trends stayed weak into early 2026.

A modest rebound followed — comps were up 0.5% in the first quarter and 2.2% in the second — yet profits did not keep pace. Management has raised full-year same-store sales guidance to the low single digits and is pushing menu innovation, rewards, and a deeper manager pipeline.

How Did CMG Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CMG stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user noted that it is a “blood bath for restaurant stocks.”

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Another user dismissed the food industry overall as a fad that keeps needing reinvention.

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CMG stock has fallen 6% year-to-date.

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