ARWR had already run hard into the catalyst and remains far above last year’s levels after a 52-week high near $95 in July.

ARO-DIMER-PA is being tested in people with mixed hyperlipidemia — high LDL, or “bad,” cholesterol plus high triglycerides.

The company only announced single-dose results on Tuesday. Multiple-dose testing is still underway, with more detail promised at a future medical meeting.

A single dose resulted in a reduction of target proteins in the trial.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) fell over 10% on Tuesday after the company posted the first human results for ARO-DIMER-PA, an experimental shot meant to silence two cholesterol genes with one molecule.

ARWR had already run hard into the catalyst and remains far above last year’s levels after a 52-week high near $95 in July, which likely explains the selloff despite the positive readout. The stock is now on track to clock its worst day since July 2025.

What The Trial Showed

ARO-DIMER-PA is being tested in people with mixed hyperlipidemia — high LDL, or “bad,” cholesterol plus high triglycerides. Arrowhead says it is the first RNA drug designed to turn down two genes at once: PCSK9, which helps keep LDL high, and APOC3, which helps keep triglycerides high.

After a single dose, mean peak reductions were 72% for PCSK9 and 88% for APOC3. That led to peak average drops of 54% in LDL, 73% in triglycerides, and 50% in ApoB, a marker of artery-clogging particles. The most common side effects were injection-site reactions and headache. No drug-related serious adverse events were reported.

Why The Stock Sold Off

Though the 54% LDL drop looks solid, it is in the same neighborhood as existing PCSK9 medicines aimed at lowering bad cholesterol. The triglyceride effect is strong, yet Arrowhead already has an approved APOC3 drug, REDEMPLO (plozasiran), so the result did not look like a leap beyond the company’s own franchise.

The company only announced single-dose results on Tuesday. Multiple-dose testing is still underway, with more detail promised at a future medical meeting.

How Did ARWR Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ARWR stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that they sold Sellas Life Sciences and Altimmune shares to add more of Arrowhead.

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Another user attributed the selloff to a sell-the-news sentiment.

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A third user termed the selloff a “bit overdone.”

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ARWR stock has gained 9% year-to-date.

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