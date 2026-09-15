Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent endorsed President Trump’s proposal to issue $5,000 checks to Americans and dismissed concerns about its effect on soaring fiscal deficits.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent voiced support for sending $5,000 checks to American adults if Republicans keep control of Congress ahead of midterm elections.

The plan carries a price tag exceeding $1 trillion at a time when national debt has topped $40 trillion and annual deficit spending is on track to hit $2 trillion.

Senior Republican lawmakers expressed caution, highlighting heightened anxiety in global bond markets as 10-year Treasury yields surge to multi-decade highs.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threw his weight behind a proposal floated by President Donald Trump to issue $5,000 checks to American adults, asserting that the multi-trillion-dollar plan could be structured without adding to the federal budget deficit.

Testifying before lawmakers, Bessent stated that the Treasury Department had been studying the mechanics of the dividend proposal for "quite a while" and pledged to collaborate with House Speaker Mike Johnson if legislative approval is required, Bloomberg reported.

Trump’s promise of a dividend payment if Republicans maintain control of Congress carries an estimated price tag of more than $1 trillion. "Putting more money in the American people's pocket should be an objective for everyone," Bessent told lawmakers, adding that the administration’s intent is "very real".

Rising Fiscal Pressures And Market Strain

The proposal comes amid mounting economic strain, with the total U.S. national debt surpassing $40 trillion and the federal budget deficit projected to hit nearly $2 trillion this year.

Congressional leaders responded cautiously. Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized the need for fiscal restraint amid deteriorating financial market conditions. "We have to be really circumspect and wise about decisions on how we spend money, and obviously look for ways to try and slow the rate of growth in government spending," Thune told Bloomberg.

Market anxiety over the nation’s balance sheet has intensified, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield soaring to its highest level since 2007. The bond market selloff has been exacerbated by persistent inflation, driven by massive AI-led capital investments by hyperscalers and surging energy costs.

Stocktwits Poll: Retail Investor View

79% of retail traders on Stocktwits do not believe Trump will issue $5,000 checks, while 21% are betting for the payouts to pass through.

Fed Decision Looms Large

The fiscal debate unfolds as investors brace for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision. Driven by sticky inflation and rising bond yields, expectations monitored by the CME FedWatch Tool indicate an overwhelming market expectation, with probabilities hovering near 92% that central bankers will adjust interest rates to counter persistent price pressures.

While Trump previously suggested that executive authority might allow him to issue payments without Capitol Hill's blessing, any major fiscal stimulus of this scale will likely face strict scrutiny from a Congress wary of fueling further inflation and worsening the nation's debt trajectory.

Meanwhile, among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.41% at the time of writing amid ‘extremely bearish’ sentiment.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was down 0.43%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.38% overnight, also with sentiment in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory for both.

Meanwhile, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.52% amid ‘bearish’ sentiment.