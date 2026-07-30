The Cheesecake Factory stock crossed $100 for the first time.

The company's main Cheesecake Factory restaurants recorded a 5.8% increase in same-store sales in Q2.

The surge was mainly because more customers visited its restaurants, not just because menu prices were higher.

Bank of America and Oppenheimer lifted their price targets, citing resilient consumer demand and strong execution.

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) stock is heading for its best month in five years as investors digest a record-breaking quarter that pushed the company past $1 billion in revenue for the first time. Strong customer traffic, expanding margins and resilient demand across its brands have fueled a sharp rally, highlighting renewed confidence in the restaurant chain’s growth strategy.

Cheesecake Factory Posts Record Quarter

On Tuesday evening, The Cheesecake Factory said it surpassed $1 billion in fiscal second-quarter (Q2) sales for the first time in its nearly five-decade history, generating $1.03 billion in revenue, an 8% increase year-on-year, with adjusted earnings of 1.44 per share. Both exceeded the Street expectations of $999 million and $1.18, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data.

The company’s core locations posted a 5.8% comparable sales increase during Q2, supported by rising guest counts rather than higher prices. Customer traffic increased 2.7%, while average weekly sales pushed annualized volumes beyond $13.5 million per restaurant.

The company achieved restaurant-level operating margins of 20%, marking its strongest performance in roughly a decade. CAKE stock inched 0.06% lower overnight, after clocking its best day in over five years in the regular session. The stock also surged past $100 for the first time.

Cheesecake Factory Wins Analysts Confidence

After the strong Q2 results, several Wall Street analysts raised their price targets for Cheesecake Factory. Bank of America analyst Sara Senatore increased her target to $98 from $86 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating. She said customer demand remains strong, helped in part by the company's digital business, but added that the next few months will show whether this momentum can continue.

Oppenheimer also raised its price target on CAKE to $101 from $91 and kept its Outperform rating. The firm said the company delivered a strong quarter and raised its 2026 sales and profit margin outlook. Oppenheimer believes management's forecasts may still be cautious, leaving room for estimates to move even higher in the coming months.

What Are CAKE Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 5,000% jump in retail messages over the past week.

A user said, “strong companies show up in bloody markets.”

Another user said, “$CAKE is a good reminder that revenue growth isn’t the only way to create value. Sales growth was modest, but better cost control showed up much more clearly in the bottom line.”

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