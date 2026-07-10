The AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure company is expanding its domestic footprint with a Nevada plant set to produce thousands of computing hardware units monthly.

Bitdeer’s Sparks, Nevada, facility will mark its first domestic manufacturing and assembly footprint for advanced electronics.

The new plant is expected to produce 10,000 Sealminer computing hardware units per month after completion in 2026.

The project will create 70 local jobs across engineering, skilled technician and support roles.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co. (BTDR) shares soared around 15% during Thursday afternoon’s trading session after the company broke ground on a new 187,000-square-foot advanced electronics manufacturing facility in Sparks, Nevada.

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The $36-million investment marks Bitdeer’s first domestic manufacturing and assembly footprint, expanding its AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure business.

The shares extended their gains in after-hours trading, rising another 0.45% at the time of writing. The BTDR stock also ranked among the top 10 trending stocks on Stocktwits on Thursday afternoon.

Bitdeer Strengthens US Operations

The $36-million investment covers the plant, equipment and construction. The Sparks facility will complement the company’s existing U.S. data centres and its innovation hub in San Jose, California.

Paul Hanson, Chairman of Bitdeer Industrial, said the facility is intended to strengthen the company’s supply chain resilience while bringing production closer to onshore customers. He added that manufacturing Sealminer units in Nevada reflects Bitdeer’s long-term commitment to expanding capacity and supporting its growing digital infrastructure operations in the U.S.

Bitdeer provides Bitcoin mining solutions and develops AI computational infrastructure. The company also offers advanced cloud capabilities for customers with high demand for artificial intelligence.

BTDR Eyes Monthly Output Of 10,000 Computing Hardware Units

The facility is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026 and is expected to produce 10,000 units of Bitdeer’s Sealminer computing hardware each month. It will create 70 jobs across engineering, skilled technician and support roles, including opportunities for new entrants to the workforce, while contributing to Northern Nevada’s growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Bitdeer Industrial CEO Catherine Guo said the investment highlights Nevada’s skilled workforce, logistics network and business-friendly environment.

Taylor Adams, President and CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, said the project supports the region’s efforts to attract advanced manufacturing and technology development.

BTDR Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BTDR improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high’ at the time of writing. Over the past seven days, message volume around the stock has surged 367%, while the ticker’s watcher base has risen 0.3% in the same period.

The BTDR stock has gained 34% year-to-date.

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