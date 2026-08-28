Strive is on track to post its best monthly gains since May 2025, beating Bitcoin’s performance in 2026.

Prominent Bitcoin commentator and Head of Business Development at Zaprite, Parker Lewis, said in a post on X that the hurdle rate for Strive is “literally the equivalent of holding bitcoin.”

Strive CEO Matt Cole pushed back against the criticism, while owning that “Bitcoin is our hurdle rate,” and pointing out how ASST stock has outperformed BTC.

Recently, Strive revealed in a regulatory filing that it had purchased 1,110 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 21,356 BTC.

Shares of Strive Inc. (ASST) gained more than 7.5% at close on Thursday and continued to climb higher after the company posted a strong quarterly print earlier this month and continued to shore up its Bitcoin (BTC) reserves amid its rising price.

The stock is on track to post its best monthly gains since May 2025.

However, some market participants are wary of Strive’s strategy, with prominent Bitcoin commentator and Head of Business Development at Zaprite, Parker Lewis, saying in a post on X that the "hurdle rate" for Strive is “literally the equivalent of holding bitcoin.”

Hurdle rate refers to the minimum rate of return that a company or investor must make on an investment to justify its risk and cost.

“This should concern every Strive shareholder,” Lewis said. “But there's lots and lots of incremental risk to investing in the stock and the stock trades at a nearly 90% premium to bitcoin NAV. Sell the stock, buy bitcoin,” he added.

Strive CEO Pushes Back

Strive CEO Matt Cole pushed back against the criticism, while owning that “Bitcoin is our hurdle rate.”

In a response post on X, Cole said, “$ASST has outperformed $BTC since strategy announcement in May '25, YTD 2026, & since Parker Lewis was diagnosed with Saylor Derangement Syndrome in June.”

“Saylor Derangement Syndrome” is a satirical term that Cole has used to describe Lewis’s septicism of Strive’s strategy. It is modeled on the term “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” another satirical term popularized by the online community that is used to claim that critics are completely blinded by the president’s irrational bias when it comes to policy decisions.

“Saylor Derangement Syndrome” is used by supporters of Strategy’s (MSTR) Michael Saylor to describe those who are seen to be excessively fixated on the CEO, his Bitcoin strategy or Strategy’s corporate treasury approach.

”Amplified Bitcoin intentionally comes with extra risk for the potential to earn excess return,” Cole concluded.

Earlier in June, Cole had outlined in a post on X that although investing in Bitcoin operating companies is” very unlikely to outperform” Bitcoin itself for the next 10-15 years, supporting the Bitcoin network is important to help Bitcoin operating companies grow and succeed.

Strive’s Bitcoin Reserves

Recently, Strive revealed in a regulatory filing that it had purchased 1,110 BTC at an average price of $73,409 per BTC, between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21. This accounts for about $81.5 million worth of fresh purchases, bringing the company’s total holdings to 21,356 BTC.

Cole said that a year ago, Strive had zero BTC, but now it owns “more than 1 out of every 1,000 Bitcoin that will ever exist.”

BTC prices have surged in recent weeks, with its price now above $80,000 for the first time since May 2026.

ASST Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ASST stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing, with message volumes up more than 156% as per platform data.

One user said, “$ASST this is a 200-300$ stock when btc hits 250k+ this cycle.”

Another user said, “$ASST I would not sleep well, holding this SHORT overnight. Unless they attack BTC in a huge Rug Pull, this is going much much higher.”

ASST stock is up more than 33% so far in 2026. BTC, meanwhile, has declined nearly 8% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<