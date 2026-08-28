Affirm Holdings posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results as gross merchandise volume (GMV) jumped 36%, while active consumers and transactions per user also grew.

Affirm reported Q4 earnings of $4.62 per diluted share and revenue of $1.17 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $0.35 and $1.11 billion, respectively.

The company expects fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion, above the Street estimate of $1.16 billion.

Stocktwits retail sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish’ as message volume climbed to ‘high’ following the results.

Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) surged 9% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the financial technology company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.

AFRM stock pared some of its gains but was still trading 7.5% higher at the time of writing. Earlier, the stock had ended the regular session 1.35% higher.

Affirm Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

The San Francisco, California-based buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) company reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.62 per diluted share, up from $0.20 a year earlier and above the $0.85 expected by analysts polled by Fiscal.ai.

Management said the fiscal fourth quarter was the company’s most profitable ever, even without tax allowance releases, which may help explain the significant gap between actual and expected EPS.

Revenue came in at $1.17 billion, also topping the $1.11 billion analyst consensus, according to Fiscal.ai.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), which measures all transactions processed on Affirm’s platform during a specific period, jumped 36% to $14.1 billion.

Active consumers grew 21% to 27.8 million, while transactions per active consumer increased 20% to 7.0.

Affirm’s Q1 And FY27 Outlook

For the current quarter ending in September, Affirm expects revenue between $1.19 billion and $1.22 billion, above the $1.16 billion analyst estimate, according to Fiscal.ai. The company expects GMV of $13.7 billion to $14.0 billion for the quarter.

For fiscal 2027, Affirm’s financial outlook includes GMV exceeding $64 billion. The company expects fiscal 2027 revenue to be similar to fiscal 2026 as a percentage of GMV, at about 8.49%.

AFRM Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AFRM improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal.’

One retail trader described AFRM as “significantly undervalued” and said the stock could see some “manipulation over the next few days.” The trader remained bullish, adding, “I think this is going to $125-$150 in the next month or so.”

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Another retail investor stated that Affirm “tends to do most of its push during trading hours, not so much AH.” Still, following the latest results, the investor believes the stock “should be minimum at $100.”

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AFRM stock has gained a modest 3.4% year-to-date.

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