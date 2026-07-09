Hakan Kardes claims in the suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that the company forced him to resign after he reported alleged accounting fraud to other executives.

According to Modern Healthcare, Kardes alleges that Alignment misclassified operating expenses as capital costs, artificially boosting its 2024 and 2025 adjusted EBITDA.

Kardes also filed a retaliation complaint with OSHA in October and is seeking damages for lost wages, equity compensation, and reputational harm, plus civil penalties under the California Labor Code.

Alignment said it retained an independent accounting firm to review Kardes’ allegations, which were first raised in May 2025, and concluded they were unfounded.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) fell 17% on Wednesday after a former executive reportedly filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the Medicare Advantage insurer of manipulating its financial results to inflate key performance metrics tied to its stock price and executive pay.

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The stock clocked its worst day since February 2024.

Whistleblower Alleges Accounting Irregularities

Hakan Kardes, who served as Alignment’s chief data and transformation officer from 2019 until 2025, claims in the suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that the company forced him to resign after he reported alleged accounting fraud to other executives. According to Modern Healthcare, Kardes alleges that Alignment misclassified operating expenses as capital costs, artificially boosting its 2024 and 2025 adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA).

The complaint describes the actions as a “straightforward retaliation case” that is “far worse,” alleging the practices defrauded both investors and the taxpayer-funded Medicare Advantage program. Kardes also filed a retaliation complaint with OSHA in October and is seeking damages for lost wages, equity compensation, and reputational harm, plus civil penalties under the California Labor Code.

ALHC Denies claims

Alignment said it retained an independent accounting firm to review Kardes’ allegations, which were first raised in May 2025, and concluded they were unfounded. “Alignment Healthcare believes these allegations are wholly without merit, intends to defend itself vigorously and is confident it will prevail,” a company spokesperson told Modern Healthcare.

The lawsuit comes as Alignment reports strong growth. The company increased enrollment 31% in 2025 to 275,300 members, with adjusted EBITDA surging more than 8,000% to $109.9 million on 46.1% revenue growth to $3.95 billion. It posted a near break-even net loss of $978,000 for the year.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ALHC stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter stayed at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user raised similar suspicions of financial manipulation for Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV). Both companies are smaller, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage insurers.

Clover Health (CLOV) faced serious allegations of misleading investors and questionable business practices in early 2021, centered around its SPAC merger and go-public process. These claims were primarily raised by short-seller Hindenburg Research and led to a securities fraud class action lawsuit.

ALHC stock has fallen by about 1% year-to-date.

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