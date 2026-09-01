A Texas Department of Motor Vehicles automated-vehicle listing for Tesla Robotaxi network now shows over 270 registered vehicles: over 250 Model Ys and a few Cybercabs.

Tesla’s paid Robotaxi service has run in Texas since June 2025, first in Austin and later in Dallas and Houston, using Model Ys equipped with its full self-driving technology.

Tesla has set Sept. 3 for an invite-only Cybercab launch event in Austin.

CEO Elon Musk has previously said that buyers will be able to own a Cybercab for under $30,000.

EV giant Tesla (TSLA) added its pedal-less Cybercabs to its official Texas robotaxi roster on Monday, three days before an invite-only launch event in Austin.

A Texas Department of Motor Vehicles automated-vehicle listing for Tesla Robotaxi network now shows over 270 registered vehicles: over 250 Model Ys and at least seven Cybercabs.

Tesla has not said whether the Cybercabs are in passenger service, still in testing, or being staged for Wednesday’s event. Registration is not the same as a ride in the app.

TSLA stock traded 5.5% higher at the time of writing, on track for its best day since early July.

What The State Record Shows

Texas requires commercial operators of Level 4 or Level 5 automated vehicles to hold a DMV authorization and keep an active vehicle list. Until this week, the published mix was Model Ys only. The Aug. 31 update is the first Cybercab on that official count.

Tesla’s paid Robotaxi service has run in Texas since June 2025, first in Austin and later in Dallas and Houston, using Model Ys equipped with its full self-driving technology.

The Cybercab Launch Event

Tesla has set Sept. 3 for an invite-only Cybercab launch event in Austin. The two-seat Cybercab has no steering wheel and no pedals. It is built at Gigafactory Texas and is meant to become the purpose-built vehicle in the Robotaxi app, alongside or instead of the Model Ys already in service.

Production units have been tested on public roads and staged in Texas. Tesla has not published a sticker price for the Cybercab. However, CEO Elon Musk has previously said that buyers will be able to own one for under $30,000.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at normal levels.

A Stocktwits user urged others to build their stack, saying a real robotaxi pump will start with the first statewide rollout.

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Another user, however, opined that Tesla’s strategy for self-driving trails behind Alphabet Inc’s robotaxi company Waymo.

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TSLA stock is down 18% year-to-date.

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