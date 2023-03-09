Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Kidney Day 2023: 5 symptoms that indicate you may have a kidney disease

    Kidney disease can be deadly if left untreated for an extended period. These are a few frequent indicators that your kidneys aren't working correctly.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

    Kidney diseases and failure are becoming more common in India. Blood testing and other diagnostics will eventually reveal whether you have kidney disease. But, if you see any signs of its commencement, you can easily stop it. Several frequent symptoms might readily reveal if you have kidney disease or are on the verge of developing it.

    As a result, you can take proper measures, adjust your lifestyle, and use drugs to enhance the function of your kidneys.

    Itchy and dry skin
    When waste accumulates within the body, your skin becomes itchy and dry. Kidneys provide a variety of duties, including assisting in creating RBCs, keeping bones strong, and maintaining the proper mineral balance in the body. When the kidneys do not function properly, the skin does not acquire the proper quantity of minerals, causing it to become itchy and dry.

    Fatigue
    If you're feeling fatigued and sluggish for no apparent reason, it might indicate that your kidneys aren't working properly. Kidneys are responsible for eliminating poisons and pollutants from your blood. When your body's function declines, toxins accumulate in your blood and exhaustion sets in.

    Insomnia
    Obesity and chronic renal disease are inextricably linked. When the kidneys cannot adequately filter waste from the body, urine and other toxins accumulate in the body, causing insomnia or disorders such as sleep apnea.

    Urinary problems
    Frequent urination issues or blood in the pee are clear signs that something is wrong with your bladder or kidneys. Urine infection, which is one of the most prevalent signs of renal disease, frequently causes frequent urination. Moreover, frothy urine might indicate that the kidneys are not filtering waste correctly.

    Foot and ankle swelling
    When the kidneys cannot filter waste adequately, salt is retained, causing swelling in the feet and ankles. While it may also suggest that your liver or heart isn't working correctly or that you have persistent leg vein difficulties, it indicates a significant health concern.

