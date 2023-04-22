World Earth Day 2023: Origin, celebration and history, know details

Let us know the date, theme, history, why is celebrated on 22 April every year and significance of the World Earth Day.

Every year on April 22, people celebrate Earth Day, and they will do so again this year in an effort to inspire others to band together for environmental conservation. On this day, a select group of committees, assisted by numerous other organisations, host events in 193 different nations.

2023 World Earth Day Theme

The World Earth Day theme builds on the "Invest in Our Planet" theme from 2022. This subject emphasises the importance of worldwide efforts being made to safeguard our planet. The five main programmes for the 2023 Earth Day theme are as follows:

1. Eco-Friendly Clothing

2. The Great International Cleanup

3. The Canopy Project

4. Environmental and Climate Literacy

5. The global challenge of the environment and food

World Earth Day 2023: Background and Importance

At a UNESCO Conference in 1969, peace campaigner John McConnell had the first idea for Earth Day. This holiday was intended to honour the planet and promote peace there. Here is the whole World Earth Day calendar:

1. In the US, the inaugural Earth Day was observed on April 22, 1970.

2. Denis Hayes, the organiser, took the initiative to make this day a worldwide celebration in 1990, and 141 nations joined in.

3. In 2016, the Paris Agreement, an international agreement for preserving the climate, was signed, thus establishing Earth Day.

4. The 50th anniversary of World Earth Day was observed in 2020.

We can positively affect the planet and benefit future generations, including neighbourhood clean-ups, energy conservation, support for laws that advance environmental sustainability, and spreading awareness of Earth Day among the youth and those around us. On Earth Day, we have the chance to do something constructive to ensure a better, more sustainable future for our world.

