Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Earth Day 2023: Origin, celebration and history, know details

    Let us know the date, theme, history, why is celebrated on 22 April every year and significance of the World Earth Day. 

    World Earth Day 2023: Origin, celebration and history, know details ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    Every year on April 22, people celebrate Earth Day, and they will do so again this year in an effort to inspire others to band together for environmental conservation. On this day, a select group of committees, assisted by numerous other organisations, host events in 193 different nations.

    2023 World Earth Day Theme
    The World Earth Day theme builds on the "Invest in Our Planet" theme from 2022. This subject emphasises the importance of worldwide efforts being made to safeguard our planet. The five main programmes for the 2023 Earth Day theme are as follows:

    1. Eco-Friendly Clothing
    2. The Great International Cleanup
    3. The Canopy Project
    4. Environmental and Climate Literacy
    5. The global challenge of the environment and food

    ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan REVIEW: Salman Khan's charisma fails to create magic on screens

    World Earth Day 2023: Background and Importance
    At a UNESCO Conference in 1969, peace campaigner John McConnell had the first idea for Earth Day. This holiday was intended to honour the planet and promote peace there. Here is the whole World Earth Day calendar:

    1. In the US, the inaugural Earth Day was observed on April 22, 1970.

    2. Denis Hayes, the organiser, took the initiative to make this day a worldwide celebration in 1990, and 141 nations joined in.

    3. In 2016, the Paris Agreement, an international agreement for preserving the climate, was signed, thus establishing Earth Day.

    4. The 50th anniversary of World Earth Day was observed in 2020.

    We can positively affect the planet and benefit future generations, including neighbourhood clean-ups, energy conservation, support for laws that advance environmental sustainability, and spreading awareness of Earth Day among the youth and those around us. On Earth Day, we have the chance to do something constructive to ensure a better, more sustainable future for our world.

    ALSO READ: When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK)

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Earth Day 2023 Google Doodle highlights climate change urges citizens to make sustainable choices gcw

    World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle highlights climate change, urges citizens to make sustainable choices

    Why is Akshaya Tritiya so special? Know the amazing significances of THIS day

    Why is Akshaya Tritiya so special? Know the amazing significances of THIS day

    Numerology Prediction for April 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 22, 2023: Good day for Aries, health of Leo may be affected and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 22, 2023: Good day for Aries, health of Leo may be affected and more

    Daily Horoscope for April 21 2023 Pisces Aquarius Scorpio Leo Virgo Capricorn Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 21, 2023: Be careful Aries, Taurus; good day for Virgo

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: 'You will only realize how much MS Dhoni missed when he goes' - Eoin Morgan-ayh

    IPL 2023: How much will fans miss CSK legend MS Dhoni after he retires? Eoin Morgan responds

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's movie has 6th highest opening day post COVID-19 pandemic ADC

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's movie has 6th highest opening day post COVID-19 pandemic

    ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites gcw

    ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

    Marvel Cinematic Universe: Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow done with 'Superhero business' ADC

    Marvel Cinematic Universe: Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow done with 'Superhero business'

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad relives Master Blaster 'peak'-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad relives Master Blaster's 'peak'

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon