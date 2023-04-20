Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK)

    In a new thread on Reddit, an incident of Sushmita Sen refusing to shoot for the iconic song 'Mehboob Mere' from Fizaa has gone viral. Read on to know more.

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK) vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen is a renowned Hollywood star who has given brilliant performances in films like Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya, and so on. The actress recently had undergone an angioplasty surgery when she got a heart attack and then posted a heartfelt and long note thanking her family and friends who supported her constantly.

    What people do not know is an interesting backstory behind the iconic song 'Mehboob Mere' from Fizaa. A fan thread has gone viral on the social media platform Reddit. In the said thread, the choreographer Ganesh Hegde in an interview opened up on how the makers of the film Fiza had to tweak the suggestive lyrics of the song because Sushmita Sen refused to shoot for the song. 

    ALSO READ: Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden

    He said, "There was a line that said, Aa garmi le le mere seene se. She refused to sing it. She said I would not do it. Composer Anu Malik had to change the lyrics to Aa narmi le le mere aankhon se."

    Sushmit Sen refused to shoot "Mehaboob Mere" from 'FIZA' because of it's suggestive lyrics!
    by u/yuMyuMKrooravani in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Fans have bashed Anu Malik for the racy lyrics originally which got changed. "A strange version of the second law of thermodynamics. Good on her to stand her ground & reject this bullshit!," a fan mocked Anu Malik. "Anu Malik lyricist kabse ho gaya. And Hrithik should also have protested. All my class used to think the lyrics were "Aa thook malun main, tere baalon mein". And we were baffled why such a wholesome song had such kinky lyrics," another fan slammed Anu Malik.

    ALSO READ: Calm Down singer Rema Tour in India: Check out 5 popular songs of Afro singer

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 3:07 PM IST
