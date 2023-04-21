Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan REVIEW: Salman Khan's charisma fails to create magic on screens

After a long gap of three years, Salman Khan made a smashing comeback on screens with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but the movie fell flat in many aspects. Know more.

After a long wait, the much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in theatres today. His dialogue, Mera koi naam nahi par log pyaar se Bhai Jaan bulate hai, is so iconic, and his aura with 'Bring it on' only amplifies his larger-than-life on-screen persona. But even after his nuanced performance, the film failed to create magic on screens.

The film is a story of how Bhaai Jaan (Salman Khan) sacrifices his childhood and life taking care of his three brothers who are Love (Siddharth Nigam), Ishq (Raghav Juyal), and Moh (Jassie Gill), and also never marries anyone for the same reason. Then Bhaai Jaan falls in love with Bhagyalaxmi (Pooja Hegde), a South Indian. Bhagya's elder brother Annaya (Venkatesh Daggubati) is a non-violent man, but there's an intriguing reason why he left violence. We see the entry of two powerful villains. One is an MLA of Delhi (Vijender Singh), and the other is Nageshwar (Jagapathi Babu). Both of them want to hurt Salman Khan and Annaya.

There's a lot of action, drama, violence, emotions, and blood-shed throughout, which is all good, but the film has no apt storyline. The actual story is present in the second half of the film when Bhaai Jaan goes to Hyderabad to meet Bhagya's family. The first half of the film has a base but no fleshed-out and compelling surprise element or factor that can make fans clap or go awestruck by Salman Khan's charisma and skilled performance. How Bhaai Jaan and Annaya unify to kill all the goons towards the end, plus the jaw-dropping climax fight between MLA and Salman, is epic. Salman Khan got portrayed on screens as a gunda and a nobleman who always believes that Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat.

What works:

Salman Khan starrer movies are a mix of mass and class. The actioner-entertainer worked well performances wise. Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Pooja Hegde played their characters with finesse, nuance, and perfection. Even with no proper storyline, it is Salman Khan's skilled performance and Venkatesh's impressive acting alongside Jagapathi Babu's menacing Nageshwar and Pooja Hegde's impressive Bhagyalaxmi that made the film watchable in theatres for many audiences and fans. The musical album of the film is brilliant and all the songs are crowd pleasers right from Billi Billi to I am falling in Love to Yentamma and more.

What does not work:

No properly conceptualized storyline, no good graphics and VFX effects in the film during the action sequences, lack of brilliant direction and cinematography, and definitely, most importantly, no good script are big factors behind this movie being a bummer and failing to create a cinematic impact on fans and audiences who eagerly waited to enjoy their Eid. Farhad Samji's direction and cinematography could have been better in this film.

Ratings:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a one-time watch. If you want to have a good time on Eid with your family, you can watch it, but story-wise the film does not really make much sense at all. I give it 1.5 stars.