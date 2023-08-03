What is Brain Fog? Know 6 symptoms which require medical attention

Learn about the symptoms of brain fog and its impact on cognitive functions. Discover ways to manage brain fog through a healthy lifestyle and medical advice for a clearer, more focused mind. by Leona Merlin Antony

Attention has been drawn to brain fog, a complex and frequently misunderstood cognitive phenomenon which has now been proven to be a repercussion of long Covid. This mental fogginess can cause people to feel confused, forgetful, and less focused, which has a substantial impact on their productivity and quality of life.

1. Defining Brain Fog

A cognitive condition characterized by confusion, forgetfulness, and a lack of mental clarity is referred to as brain fog, also known as mental tiredness or cloudy cognition. Simple chores may seem daunting, and one's concentration and decision-making skills may be hampered.

2. Ten Years Ageing

Brain fog symptoms were revealed by people affected by covid even almost two years ago. The impact of this on cognitive function is almost the same as ageing 10 years, says studies.

3. Memory Gaps

Brain fog can cause frequent memory gaps, making it difficult to recall names, schedules, or crucial information. People could also have trouble listening to talks or remembering new information.

4. Emotional Impact

Brain fog can lead to emotional reactions including irritation, impatience, and worry. It might be upsetting and make one feel less confident in their cognitive ability to constantly feel mentally clouded.

5. Tiredness and Sleep Issues

Chronic tiredness and irregular sleep are frequently linked to mental fog. Poor sleep can exacerbate cognitive problems and lead to a vicious cycle of fatigue and mental fog.

6. Multitasking Difficulties

People who are suffering from brain fog may find it difficult to multitask successfully. The brain can get overloaded by multiple, complex tasks, which reduces productivity and raises stress levels.

