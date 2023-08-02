Here are 6 shocking reasons you should wash your pillows as soon as possible

From eliminating allergens to preventing acne breakouts, learn how the simple practice of washing your pillows can enhance your sleep environment. Sleep soundly with fresh, clean pillows and reap the benefits of a more comfortable and revitalizing slumber. by Leona Merlin Antony

Our general health depends on getting a good night's sleep and washing our pillows on a regular basis is one frequently disregarded part of maintaining proper sleep hygiene. Pillows collect sweat, dead skin cells, allergies, and even bacteria when we lay our heads on them night after night, which can affect the quality of our sleep and our general health. Explore the advantages of keeping your pillows fresh and clean for the best sleeping experience, from improving sleep to easing allergy symptoms.

1. Improved Sleep Quality

Washing your pillows often prevents them from producing a bad smell which often occurs due to bad bacteria. Your pillows will be kept fresh and smelling nice which leads to a good night's sleep. Use fabric conditioners which are safe for your skin.

2. Eliminates Allergens

If pillows are not washed regularly, it can lead to the accumulation of allergens and bacteria. This often leads to respiratory issues and breathing problems. Make sure that the pillows get properly dried in the sun.

3. Prevents Acne Breakouts

People who have acne-prone skin are often advised to wash their pillows regularly. This is because our skin is in contact with our pillows for an entire night's sleep and if the pillow has bacteria in it, acne breakouts will happen.

4. Extended Pillow Lifespan

Sweat and dirt accumulation in pillows can lead to the breaking down of fibres. Fibres are essential to keep the proper structure of the pillow. If not, it will lose its shape and becomes useless.

5. Reduces Snoring

Keeping your pillows clean and clear of dust mites can help you stop snoring. The presence of dust mites, which are tiny animals that flourish in mattresses and bedding, can aggravate allergies and worsen nasal congestion, which can cause snoring.

6. Promote Overall Hygiene

Over time, sweat, oil, and dead skin cells accumulate on pillows, providing an ideal breeding ground for harmful microorganisms. Always make it a habit to wash your pillows at regular intervals especially if you notice drool on pillow covers.

