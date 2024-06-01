Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Want a girlfriend on rent? Weekend Getaway to Bike Date, Delhi girl shares her service charges on Instagram

    We've heard that houses, vehicles, offices, and furniture were available for rent, but now there's an option to rent a girlfriend. A Delhi girl named Divya has shared schemes ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000.

    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 7:13 PM IST

    A girl has made an offer to singles who wish to go on a date. She made the offer on social media, stating she is ready to hire as a girlfriend. The youngster also included a rate card in her Instagram video, which is already popular on social media. We've heard of houses, vehicles, offices, and furniture being offered for rent, but now there's an opportunity to rent a girlfriend. The youngster Divya has offered programmes ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000.

    Divya created an Instagram clip and shared it on her social media accounts. The video has immediately become popular on social media, and people are responding to it. Divya adds that if you are single and want to date a female, she is willing to go; all you have to do is pay the rent.  

    Who is the girl?
    She has also specified the cost for each sort of occasion, ranging from a typical coffee date to weekend trips. The girl is from Delhi, and the Instagram account is called divya_giri__. The girl has more than 11,000 Instagram followers. Her bio reads, "South Delhi. Strict Vegetarian. Steal me before AI does."

    Chill Coffee Date: Rs 1500
    Normal Date (Dinner & Movie): Rs 2000
    Meeting with Family: Rs 3000 
    Event Companion: Rs 3500
    Bike Date (holding hands and all): Rs 4000
    Public Post About Our Date: Rs 6000,

    Exclusive Add-Ons:
    Adventure Day (Hiking, Kayaking, etc.): Rs 5000
    Cooking Together at Home: Rs 3500
    The viral Instagram film has received over 15,000 likes, and users are reacting to it by bashing the girl who posted the rate card on social media. One user asked, "How much will you charge your father to become a good unmarried child?" 

    Also Read: Was Rajesh Khanna's bungalow 'Ashirwad' CURSED? Know about this 'Carter Road' house mystery

    Another user said, "For cooking date,will you buy cooking stuffs??" One of the users also commented on objectifying women, the user said, "Waah apna hi rate list...then say Dont Objectify women...what a load of crap!"

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 7:13 PM IST
