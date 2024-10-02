Durga Puja during periods: Know rituals, guidelines, prayers and more

Navratri is a time for worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The seventh, eighth, and ninth days of Navratri hold special significance. However, menstruation during this time can be a cause of concern for women. This article provides guidance on performing puja, reciting prayers, preparing food, and lighting lamps during menstruation.

This year, Sharad Navratri begins on October 3rd and will continue for nine days. During this time, devotees observe a nine-day fast with complete devotion. Women, in particular, worship the Mother Goddess with great reverence. A sacred pot (ghat) is installed in homes during Navratri, and lamps are lit.

Navratri is dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The seventh, eighth, and ninth days of Navratri hold special significance. However, menstruation during this time can be a cause of concern for women. They often worry about performing puja, reciting prayers, preparing food, and lighting lamps.

How women should perform puja during Navratri if they are menstruating

Typically, the menstrual cycle for women lasts between 22 to 28 days. Therefore, menstruation is usually predictable. If you anticipate your period during Navratri, it's advisable to refrain from fasting. However, if you still wish to fast, you can observe the fast on the first and last days. During this time, avoid touching puja items, the sacred pot, etc., except for the image of the Goddess. You can offer your prayers from a distance.

If you suspect that you might menstruate during Navratri, it's best to avoid fasting. If you do get your period and have already resolved to fast, you can continue to observe the fast in the future. Additionally, request another family member to do so instead of performing the puja yourself. You can still participate by reciting or listening to the Durga Saptashati.

Meditate on Mother Durga

Women who menstruate during Navratri should not feel anxious or disheartened. Simply meditate on the Goddess and remember her. This will please Mother Durga, and she will bless you.

Latest Videos