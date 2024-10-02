Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Salman Khan's blockbuster reality show

Salman Khan will return as the host of Bigg Boss 18. Ahead of the major launch, find out when and where you can watch the famous reality program and the contestants and prize money.

Salman Khan is ready to return to television with a new season of his iconic reality show Bigg Boss. The 18th season will begin on October 6 with a grand debut including new participants, a new theme, and an upgraded home. Fans are looking forward to Bigg Boss 18, and we've listed all of the essential details below.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 18

According to recent advertisements on ColorsTV's official social media, the reality program will launch on October 6 at 9 p.m. The program will air on ColorsTV, and fans will be able to watch new and past episodes live on JioCinema.

Also Read: (Video) Aamir Khan consoles ex-wife Reena Dutta following her father's demise

Bigg Boss 18: Theme

The latest ads also hinted at the new theme for the Bigg Boss house. In the advertisements, the show's makers disclosed that, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega! (This time, chaos will strike the house, as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss)."

This implies the forthcoming season will have a time-based theme mirrored in the house's interior design.

Contestant for Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss competitors must follow a rigorous non-disclosure agreement after they are cast on the show. According to numerous media sources, the tentative competitors for Bigg Boss 18 who are expected to compete this year are Nia Sharma, Akriti Negi, Digvijay Rathee, Harsh Beniwal, Jashwanth Bopanna, Sameera Reddy, Karan Veer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, and others.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Aamir Khan: 7 Bollywood celebs who are vegetarians

Bigg Boss 18 prize money

The prize money for Bigg Boss 18 is set to be Rs 50 lakh, identical to the previous season, when Munawar Faruqui won the trophy and cash award. However, in previous seasons, the prize money was periodically lowered owing to special money challenges, which were subtracted from the total amount.

Latest Videos