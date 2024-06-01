Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Rajesh Khanna's bungalow 'Ashirwad' CURSED? Know about this 'Carter Road' house mystery

    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    Bollywood late actor Rajesh Khanna's bungalow, 'Ashirwad,' had many owners before him, and they all suffered misfortune, which caused them to sell the luxurious home.

    article_image1

    Rajesh Khanna, Hindi cinema's first superstar, has a huge fanbase. No actor could match his fame. His female fans wrote him bloody notes in the 1970s.

    article_image2

    Additionally, his cars would have lipstick stains wherever they were parked. In the early 1970s, he had 17 straight hits and is still a legend. Rajesh Khanna's films tanked, and his personal life suffered.
     

    article_image3

    After being diagnosed with cancer, he died at 69 at his famed Ashirwad home in 2012. The home Rajesh Khanna acquired was rumoured to be haunted and bring disaster. The myth behind the bungalow may make you assume the luxurious bungalow is cursed.

    article_image4

    Indians think land has a lot of energy and may make or ruin a person. It appears Rajesh Khanna's home possessed energies that harmed its owners. Bharat Bhushan, a 1950s actor, owned this luxurious Carter Road mansion. His films like Baiju Bawra, Mirza Ghalib, Gateway of India, and others were successes. He went into debt when his pictures bombed at the box office. He sold his home owing to severe losses. 

    article_image5

    When Bharat Bhushan sold the property, no one wanted it, even at a discount. But actor Rajendra Kumar, who didn't believe in ghosts, bought it for Rs. 60,000. Reports say his actor buddy Manoj Kumar suggested Rajendra Kumar conduct pooja before moving to the property.

    article_image6

    Later, Rajendra Kumar called the home 'Dimple' after his daughter. He remained successful in Bollywood. Rajendra Kumar lost a lot when his films stopped functioning around 1968-69. History repeated, and he sold it.

    article_image7

    I encouraged Rajendra Kumar to sell the home, and Rajesh Khanna bought it for Rs. 3.5 lakhs. The celebrity called the house Ashirwad. He worked hard and partied harder in his beautiful home every night. This residence was where he married Dimple Kapadia and had Twinkle and Rinke.

    article_image8

    Dimple left Rajesh Khanna as his marriage soured. By the late 1970s, his films ceased functioning, and Amitabh Bachchan succeeded him.

    article_image9

    Known for relaxing in one of his bungalow rooms with a drink of whisky, Rajesh Khanna never contemplated selling the home, which was near to his heart and a symbol of his fame. 

    article_image10

    After Rajesh Khanna's death, Twinkle and Rinke sold the home. According to rumours, the 603 sqm home was sold for Rs. 90 crores to entrepreneur Shashi Kiran Shetty in 2014 and divided among his daughters.  

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Jersey governor Phil Murphy goes gaga over Diljit Dosanjh; here's what he said RBA

    New Jersey governor Phil Murphy goes gaga over Diljit Dosanjh; here's what he said

    After Natasa Stankovic, Malaika Arora spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured BF amid Arjun Kapoor's breakup news RBA

    After Natasa Stankovic, Malaika Arora spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured BF amid Arjun Kapoor's breakup news

    WATCH: Katy Perry performs at Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities RKK

    WATCH: Katy Perry performs at Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities

    Cricket 'No truth to this news': Ridhima Pandit addresses wedding rumours with alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill osf

    'No truth to this news': Ridhima Pandit addresses wedding rumours with alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 PM Modi wave here, says Kangana Ranaut as she votes in Mandi (WATCH) RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘PM Modi’s wave here,' says Kangana Ranaut as she votes in Mandi (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    England pacer Chris Woakes takes break from cricket to mourn father's death osf

    England pacer Chris Woakes takes break from cricket to mourn father's death

    Senior BJP leader sends ambulance for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid health claims AJR

    Senior BJP leader sends ambulance for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid health claims

    Dehradun SHOCKER: Sub-inspector rapes yoga trainer at gunpoint, suspended gcw

    Dehradun SHOCKER: Sub-inspector rapes yoga trainer at gunpoint, suspended

    Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber ring worth $1.5 million RKK

    Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber ring worth $1.5 million

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon