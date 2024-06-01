Was Rajesh Khanna's bungalow 'Ashirwad' CURSED? Know about this 'Carter Road' house mystery

Bollywood late actor Rajesh Khanna's bungalow, 'Ashirwad,' had many owners before him, and they all suffered misfortune, which caused them to sell the luxurious home.

Rajesh Khanna, Hindi cinema's first superstar, has a huge fanbase. No actor could match his fame. His female fans wrote him bloody notes in the 1970s.

Additionally, his cars would have lipstick stains wherever they were parked. In the early 1970s, he had 17 straight hits and is still a legend. Rajesh Khanna's films tanked, and his personal life suffered.



After being diagnosed with cancer, he died at 69 at his famed Ashirwad home in 2012. The home Rajesh Khanna acquired was rumoured to be haunted and bring disaster. The myth behind the bungalow may make you assume the luxurious bungalow is cursed.

Indians think land has a lot of energy and may make or ruin a person. It appears Rajesh Khanna's home possessed energies that harmed its owners. Bharat Bhushan, a 1950s actor, owned this luxurious Carter Road mansion. His films like Baiju Bawra, Mirza Ghalib, Gateway of India, and others were successes. He went into debt when his pictures bombed at the box office. He sold his home owing to severe losses.

When Bharat Bhushan sold the property, no one wanted it, even at a discount. But actor Rajendra Kumar, who didn't believe in ghosts, bought it for Rs. 60,000. Reports say his actor buddy Manoj Kumar suggested Rajendra Kumar conduct pooja before moving to the property.

Later, Rajendra Kumar called the home 'Dimple' after his daughter. He remained successful in Bollywood. Rajendra Kumar lost a lot when his films stopped functioning around 1968-69. History repeated, and he sold it.

I encouraged Rajendra Kumar to sell the home, and Rajesh Khanna bought it for Rs. 3.5 lakhs. The celebrity called the house Ashirwad. He worked hard and partied harder in his beautiful home every night. This residence was where he married Dimple Kapadia and had Twinkle and Rinke.

Dimple left Rajesh Khanna as his marriage soured. By the late 1970s, his films ceased functioning, and Amitabh Bachchan succeeded him.

Known for relaxing in one of his bungalow rooms with a drink of whisky, Rajesh Khanna never contemplated selling the home, which was near to his heart and a symbol of his fame.

After Rajesh Khanna's death, Twinkle and Rinke sold the home. According to rumours, the 603 sqm home was sold for Rs. 90 crores to entrepreneur Shashi Kiran Shetty in 2014 and divided among his daughters.