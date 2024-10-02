Shastri ji was a symbol of simplicity, morality, purity and dedication: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

On former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute, calling him a symbol of simplicity, morality, purity, and dedication. Through a post on 'X', CM Yogi highlighted Shastri's embodiment of the principle "simple living, high thinking" in Indian politics.

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid heartfelt tributes, describing him as a symbol of simplicity, morality, purity, and dedication.

Taking to social media platform 'X', CM Yogi honored Shastri, referring to him as an embodiment of the "simple living, high thinking" principle in Indian politics.

"Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary, who infused new consciousness in the nation with the slogan 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan'," CM Yogi posted.

He further mentioned that Shastri Ji was a living example of the democratic ideals that continue to shape Indian politics, calling him a "school" of democracy, whose legacy remains timeless.

After paying the tribute, CM Yogi also garlanded his statue after reaching Shastri Bhawan. Legislative Council members Mahendra Singh, Lalji Prasad Nirmal and Chief Secretary Manoj Singh were present among others.

