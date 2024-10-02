Side effects of smoking cigarettes while drinking tea

Many people smoke cigarettes while drinking tea to relieve stress and fatigue. But do you know how many diseases this habit can put you at risk for?

Many people take tea breaks to refresh themselves during work, whether in an office or outdoors. However, many people prefer to go outside rather than inside the office. This is because many people have a habit of smoking cigarettes while drinking tea. While this combination may reduce stress and fatigue, it harms your health.

If you have a habit of smoking cigarettes while drinking tea, you are inviting diseases. Yes, the combination of tea and cigarettes can lead to heart disease and many other diseases.

Cigarette and Tea Combination

Did you know? A single cigarette contains 6 to 12 mg of nicotine. This is not good for heart health. Experts say that smokers are 2-3 times more likely to have a heart attack than non-smokers. The nicotine in cigarettes causes constriction in the arteries that supply blood to your heart. This prevents clean blood from reaching your heart. It also greatly increases the risk of heart attack.

Tea contains natural compounds called polyphenols. These are considered to be heart-healthy. But adding milk to tea negatively affects its good qualities. That is, the protein in milk reduces the effect of polyphenol elements in tea. This increases your heart rate if you drink too much tea. There is also a risk of developing high blood pressure. Both of these put heart health at risk.

Problems Caused by Smoking While Drinking Tea

A recent study found that smoking while drinking tea increases the chances of getting cancer by 30 percent. Toxins in tea combine with cigarette smoke to cause dangerous diseases like cancer. That is why you should not smoke cigarettes with tea under any circumstances.

Cancer: Smoking cigarettes greatly increases the risk of cancer. In particular, the risk of oral cancer, lung cancer, and throat cancer is greatly increased. Health experts say that this risk increases further if cigarettes are smoked with tea. Tea stimulates your body's cells, while cigarette toxins have a greater effect.

Effect on the digestive system: The combination of tea and cigarettes also affects your digestive system. In particular, it has a negative effect on your intestines and stomach. This causes digestive problems like stomach ache, acidity, and gas.

Mental stress: Every smoker feels relaxed while smoking. But afterward, it increases mental stress and anxiety in them. On the other hand, the caffeine content in tea will prevent you from sleeping properly. Stress and anxiety also increase further.

Effect on teeth and oral health: The tannins in tea and cigarette smoke damage the health of teeth. In particular, they turn your white teeth yellow. They also reduce the strength of teeth. Apart from that, smoking cigarettes causes bad breath. In particular, it also greatly increases your risk of oral cancer.

How to Quit Smoking While Drinking Tea?

If you have a habit of smoking cigarettes while drinking tea, quit it. For this, you should stop drinking tea. Instead, make it a habit to drink hot water or herbal tea. Consult a doctor if you are unable to get rid of cigarette addiction.

Did you know? Drinking too much tea increases urination. This has a bad effect on your kidneys. It also dehydrates your body. Both of these are not good for your health. So, if you are unable to break this habit, seek help from family or friends.

Many people drink more tea when they are under a lot of stress. Or they keep smoking cigarettes. But this tea and cigarettes will further increase your stress. So try to break this habit. This is because people who are addicted to tea and cigarettes start drinking tea and smoking cigarettes even if they are under a little stress.



