Mahalaya 2024: Why is it observed before Navratri? Here's what you should know

Mahalaya is not only about welcoming Goddess Durga but also about paying tribute to ancestors. The day is observed as the last day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Pitru Amavasya, when devotees honor their forefathers.

Mahalaya, the sacred day that precedes the beginning of Navaratri, holds immense significance in Hinduism. This year, Mahalaya falls on October 2, marking the end of Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to honoring one's ancestors. Observed with great devotion, Mahalaya is seen as the day when Goddess Durga descends from her celestial abode, Mount Kailash, to the earthly realm, accompanied by her children—Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati.

Mahalaya is not only about welcoming Goddess Durga but also about paying tribute to ancestors. The day is observed as the last day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Pitru Amavasya, when devotees honor their forefathers. Traditional rituals such as shradh (rites for the deceased), tarpan (offering of water), and pind daan (offering of rice balls) are performed for the peace and salvation of departed souls. These acts are considered highly auspicious and essential for ensuring the blessings of the ancestors.

Mahalaya 2024: When is Mahalaya Amavasya? Know auspicious time, rituals, significance, and more

According to religious beliefs, Mahalaya heralds the arrival of Goddess Durga to Earth. The word 'Mahalaya' is derived from the Sanskrit words 'maha,' meaning great, and 'alaya,' meaning abode, symbolising the great arrival of the goddess. It is celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon) of Krishna Paksha (waning moon) in the month of Ashwin, marking the transition from the period of ancestor worship to the joyful celebration of Navaratri.

On Mahalaya morning, devotees offer their prayers to their ancestors through various rituals. As the day progresses, they shift their focus to the formal worship of Goddess Durga, often accompanied by the recitation of mantras and the singing of the traditional hymn Mahishasura Mardini—a devotional ode to the goddess for her victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Navratri 2024: Explore 9 colors and their meaningful significance

It can be seen that Mahalaya is viewed as the essential prelude to Navaratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to worshiping the different forms of Goddess Durga. According to tradition, without the goddess's arrival on Earth during Mahalaya, the Navaratri celebrations would not be complete. Devotees believe that her presence during Navaratri brings prosperity, happiness, and the removal of obstacles in their lives.

Latest Videos