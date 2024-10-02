Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahalaya 2024: Why is it observed before Navratri? Here's what you should know

    Mahalaya is not only about welcoming Goddess Durga but also about paying tribute to ancestors. The day is observed as the last day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Pitru Amavasya, when devotees honor their forefathers.

    Mahalaya 2024: Why is it observed before Navratri? Here's what you should know AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Mahalaya, the sacred day that precedes the beginning of Navaratri, holds immense significance in Hinduism. This year, Mahalaya falls on October 2, marking the end of Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to honoring one's ancestors. Observed with great devotion, Mahalaya is seen as the day when Goddess Durga descends from her celestial abode, Mount Kailash, to the earthly realm, accompanied by her children—Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati.

    Mahalaya is not only about welcoming Goddess Durga but also about paying tribute to ancestors. The day is observed as the last day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Pitru Amavasya, when devotees honor their forefathers. Traditional rituals such as shradh (rites for the deceased), tarpan (offering of water), and pind daan (offering of rice balls) are performed for the peace and salvation of departed souls. These acts are considered highly auspicious and essential for ensuring the blessings of the ancestors.

    Mahalaya 2024: When is Mahalaya Amavasya? Know auspicious time, rituals, significance, and more

    According to religious beliefs, Mahalaya heralds the arrival of Goddess Durga to Earth. The word 'Mahalaya' is derived from the Sanskrit words 'maha,' meaning great, and 'alaya,' meaning abode, symbolising the great arrival of the goddess. It is celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon) of Krishna Paksha (waning moon) in the month of Ashwin, marking the transition from the period of ancestor worship to the joyful celebration of Navaratri.

    On Mahalaya morning, devotees offer their prayers to their ancestors through various rituals. As the day progresses, they shift their focus to the formal worship of Goddess Durga, often accompanied by the recitation of mantras and the singing of the traditional hymn Mahishasura Mardini—a devotional ode to the goddess for her victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

    Navratri 2024: Explore 9 colors and their meaningful significance

    It can be seen that Mahalaya is viewed as the essential prelude to Navaratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to worshiping the different forms of Goddess Durga. According to tradition, without the goddess's arrival on Earth during Mahalaya, the Navaratri celebrations would not be complete. Devotees believe that her presence during Navaratri brings prosperity, happiness, and the removal of obstacles in their lives.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for October 2, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for October 2, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 2, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: October 2, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Navratri 2024: Items to avoid buying for a joyful celebration NTI

    Navratri 2024: Items to avoid buying for a joyful celebration

    Navratri 2024: Explore 9 colors and their meaningful significance NTI

    Navratri 2024: Explore 9 colors and their meaningful significance

    Navratri 2024: Explore dates, rituals, and cultural significance NTI

    Navratri 2024: Explore dates, rituals, and cultural significance

    Recent Stories

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said ATG

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway: The most expensive national highway of India anr

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway: The most expensive national highway of India

    Sshura Khan kisses husband Arbaaz Khan; video goes VIRAL [WATCH} ATG

    Sshura Khan kisses husband Arbaaz Khan; video goes VIRAL [WATCH}

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Suriya Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy AJR

    'Suriya, Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon