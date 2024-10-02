Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MS Dhoni's die-hard fan cycles 1,200km to catch Thala's glimpse, camps outside his Ranchi farmhouse (WATCH)

    Gaurav Kumar, a fan whose dedication knows no limits, pedaled an astounding 1,200 kilometers from Delhi to Ranchi with one goal in mind – to meet the man he has idolized for years. His determination led him to the gates of Dhoni’s farmhouse, where he set up camp, waiting patiently for nearly a week.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni's iconic stature transcends borders, with fans around the world idolizing the cricketing legend. Among them, one devoted admirer recently embarked on a remarkable and almost unbelievable journey to catch a glimpse of his hero.

    Gaurav Kumar, a fan whose dedication knows no limits, pedaled an astounding 1,200 kilometers from Delhi to Ranchi with one goal in mind – to meet the man he has idolized for years. His determination led him to the gates of Dhoni’s farmhouse, where he set up camp, waiting patiently for nearly a week.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gᴀuʀᴀv Kumar (@epic_g7)

    Undeterred by the wait, Gaurav slept in a tent just outside the gates, braving the elements with hopes of a face-to-face moment with the legendary cricketer. While he did manage to spot Dhoni a few times as the star drove past, their interaction was limited to brief waves from the car window.

    The fan’s hopes remained high, even though Dhoni did not stop for a personal meeting. "He waved at me, but I still longed for more," Gaurav shared, expressing the unfulfilled yearning of his heart.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gᴀuʀᴀv Kumar (@epic_g7)

    Gaurav's quest didn’t stop there; he took to social media, sharing his extraordinary story in the hope that Dhoni might take notice and finally meet him. Despite Dhoni’s reputation for often engaging with fans who gather outside his farmhouse, this heartfelt endeavor flew under the cricketer’s radar.

