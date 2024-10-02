Karva Chauth 2024: 8 Kajol inspired sarees for a stunning look

Lifestyle
Looking for the perfect saree this Karva Chauth? We've curated a collection of Kajol's most stunning saree looks that will make you the center of attention
Kajol looks gorgeous in this blue saree. The saree features a broad border with intricate zari work. You can recreate this look for Karva Chauth
This green shimmer saree design is very lovely. You will feel very beautiful after wearing it. It is also lightweight. Pair minimal jewelry with this type of saree
Kajol is giving a classic look in a green silk saree. Gold jewelry looks great with it. You can copy this style of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' fame on Karva Chauth
If you want to look glamorous and fashionable this Karva Chauth, then choose a red color saree adorned with sequence work. You can enhance your look by wearing statement jewelry
If you want a stylish and comfortable look on Karva Chauth, then this type of saree can be a perfect choice. You can pair it with beautiful jewelry
Kajol looks gorgeous in a hand-printed green organza saree. You can wear this type of saree this time on Karva Chauth or Diwali. You will get a beautiful and subtle look
If you want to get a very rich and glamorous look, then you can buy a heavy saree with sequence work
Golden saree gives a rich and elegant look. You can choose this type of saree this Karva Chauth. This will make your saree look graceful even if it is simple