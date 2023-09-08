Triple-Negative Breast Cancer: Characteristics, treatment options, and emerging therapies

Triple-negative breast Cancer causes significant challenges to patients, doctors, and researchers because of its aggressive behaviour and limited treatment options.

One of the most complex cancers in the world remains breast cancer, affecting millions of women globally. There are several subtypes, and one of them that everyone must be aware of is the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, also known as TNBC. This cancer is characterized by its aggressive behaviour and limited treatment options.

Understanding what Triple-Negative Breast Cancer is

Triple-negative breast cancer is quite challenging considering the absence of three key receptors: estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). This lack of receptors makes traditional hormone-based therapies ineffective, making the disease unique.

What are the Characteristics of TNBC

TNBC is notorious for its aggressive nature, often presenting at a younger age and with a higher grade than other breast cancer subtypes. The absence of hormone receptors and HER2 amplification leaves fewer targeted treatment options, necessitating a comprehensive approach involving surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Its early metastatic potential further underscores the urgency to understand this subtype better and develop novel treatment strategies.



Current Treatment Options

• Chemotherapy: Given the lack of targeted therapies, chemotherapy remains the cornerstone of TNBC treatment. Anthracyclines and taxanes have demonstrated efficacy, but the journey is fraught with potential side effects that clinicians and patients must carefully balance.

• Surgery and Radiation: Surgical resection of the tumour, often followed by radiation therapy, plays a pivotal role in local disease control. However, the high propensity for recurrence demands a multi-pronged approach to ensure long-term survival.

• Immunotherapy: Recent breakthroughs in immunotherapy have provided a glimmer of hope. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, have shown promise in a subset of TNBC patients, rekindling optimism for targeted therapies.





What are the Emerging Therapies and Future Directions?

Different therapies can be looked at, which include-

- PARP Inhibitors: Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors have shown remarkable potential in treating TNBC patients with BRCA mutations. These inhibitors exploit DNA repair deficiencies, leading to synthetic lethality in cancer cells.

- Targeting Immune Microenvironment: Strategies to enhance the immune response within the tumour microenvironment are being explored. Combining immunotherapy with other agents like chemotherapy or targeted therapies promises to unleash potent anti-tumour immunity.





- Novel Targeted Therapies: Researchers are diligently investigating new targets within TNBC cells that could be exploited for therapeutic purposes. From targeting specific signalling pathways to exploring gene expression patterns, these efforts aim to uncover vulnerabilities unique to TNBC.

- Personalized Medicine: The era of personalized medicine is dawning upon us, with advances in genomics allowing for tailored treatment regimens. Identifying genetic alterations and molecular signatures can guide treatment decisions optimizing therapeutic outcomes.

By Dr. Manasi Shah, Consultant- Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad

