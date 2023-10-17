Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Reduce stress with Pilates: Know how these exercises can combat anxiety and depression

    Regular Pilates practitioners have experienced better sleep quality, which is crucial for hormone regulation and stress reduction. We spoke to Kavita Prakash, a 3rd generation Classical Pilates Instructor and Founder Level Up, who shared some benefits of practising Pilates regularly. 
     

    Reduce stress with Pilates: Know how these exercises can combat anxiety and depression RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Pilates, as a movement practice, aids with circulation, which in turn helps to regulate cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone. Research has proven that with regular practice of pilates or for that matter, any form of a mindful exercise regime, when practised consistently, stimulates the release of endorphins, often called the “feel good” hormones. These natural mood boosters can help combat stress, anxiety, and depression. 

    The mindfulness and focused breathing practised in Pilates are effective stress management techniques. When exercises are performed with concentration synchronized with breath, it helps to divert one’s attention from daily stressors to foster mental relaxation. This mind-body connection can induce a sense of calm and reduce stress levels.

    Regular Pilates Practitioners have experienced better sleep quality, which is crucial for hormone regulation and stress reduction.

    Reduce stress with Pilates: Know how these exercises can combat anxiety and depression RBA

    Pilates as a Component of Balanced Weight Management
    Pilates offers a multifaceted approach to achieving and maintaining a healthy body composition. While the practice cannot be categorized as an intense calorie-burning workout, it surely provides key benefits contributing to weight management. 

    Pilates fosters improved muscle tone and helps to build lean muscle mass. This increased muscle tone can elevate the resting metabolic rate, aiding in calorie dissipation throughout the day. Pilates is a full body exercise regime which helps to boost the metabolic rate, leading to effective calorie burning during and after workouts.

    The breathing technique used in pilates can curb stress-related emotional eating and weight gain. The practice can be a valuable component of a comprehensive weight management strategy when combined with a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

    Reduce stress with Pilates: Know how these exercises can combat anxiety and depression RBA

    Correcting Posture and Alleviating Chronic Back and Neck Pain Through Pilates
    Pilates is an excellent movement practice that helps to correct posture by aligning and decompressing the vertebral column. 

    The exercises are designed to build a strong core to support the spine, this reduces the load on the back and neck muscles, which alleviates chronic pain.  

    Pilates also promotes body awareness and balances muscle development, thereby preventing discomfort caused by bad posture, contributing to back and neck pain. The lengthening and stretching movements improve mobility and flexibility, keeping the spine healthy and pain-free.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Breast Cancer Week: What is Breast Conservation Surgery (BCS)? BCS vs mastectomy in early breast cancer RBA

    Breast Cancer Week: What is Breast Conservation Surgery (BCS)? BCS vs mastectomy in early breast cancer

    Creamy Makhana Kheer recipe: A perfect Navratri dessert snt eai

    Creamy Makhana Kheer recipe: A perfect Navratri dessert

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer RBA

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes RBA

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Durga Puja 2023: Spiritual symbolism of the weapons ATG EAI

    Durga Puja 2023: Spiritual symbolism of the weapons

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi is set to win record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or this year, claims report snt

    Lionel Messi is set to win record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or this year, claims report

    THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH vma

    THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH

    cricket Sri Lanka cricket revokes Gunathilaka's suspension; clearing path for National comeback osf

    Sri Lanka cricket revokes Gunathilaka's suspension; clearing path for National comeback

    6 amazing health benefits of white chocolate rkn eai

    6 amazing health benefits of white chocolate

    7 LGBTQ themed Indian movies SHG EAI

    7 LGBTQ themed Indian movies

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon