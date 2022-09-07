Onam 2022: Best restaurants to visit in Bengaluru and Chennai to try traditional Sadya; RESERVE TABLES NOW

Here are some of the best places in Chennai and Bengaluru you can visit to try the traditional Sadya meal on the festival of Onam.

We are currently in the holiday season and simultaneously commemorating several events. The Malayali community is now celebrating Onam, a harvest celebration. Onam, a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm, immediately brings to mind Sadya. The term "Sadya" (or "Onam Sadya") refers to the festival-specific traditional supper that includes items like olan, thoran, pachadi, payasam, and more.

Many hotels and restaurants that serve South Indian food organise special brunches, lunches, or dinners around this time of year to provide their customers with a lavish Onam buffet. Here, we present a list of Bengaluru and Chennai restaurants hosting Onasadya to celebrate the event in the most decadent manner. The Sadya is traditionally eaten with your hands and is served on a banana leaf.

Here are 7 Restaurants In Bengaluru Offering The Traditional Onasadya

The Creek, The Den Bengaluru: With a special supper at its all-day eatery The Creek, The Den Bengaluru is prepared to provide its customers the classic Onam experience.

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore: To create an authentic menu that features all the traditional delicacies that are a crucial element of the celebration of Onam, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore teamed up with Sumi Somanathan, a passionate home cook.

JW Marriott Bengaluru: For guests to enjoy and participate in the Onam celebration, JW Kitchen has put together a brunch featuring some of the trademark dishes from the Sadhya.

Courtyard by Marriott ORR: On September 8, 2022, the Courtyard by Marriott in Bengaluru will host a celebratory feast for guests so they may engage in Onam to the fullest.

Sheraton Grand Hotel Bengaluru: On September 8, 2022, the yearly Onam supper will be organised by Chefs at Feast, the all-day fine dining restaurant at Sheraton Grand Hotel Bengaluru.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel: An exquisite Sadya feast prepared by Executive Chef Neeraj will be served at the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel's all-day dining restaurant to commemorate the annual occasion.

Kappa Chakka Kandhari: Kerala-themed restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari will serve the scrumptious traditional Onasadhya (in-restaurant dine-in).

Best Places For Onasadyas in Chennai:

Ente Keralam: Ente Keralam, one of Chennai's most well-known Kerala fine dining establishments, is still a well-liked Onasadya attraction.

Novotel Chennai, Chamiers Road: The Novotel in Chamiers Road has hired a Keralan chef to prepare a "home-style" Sadya on September 8 for Thiruvonam.

Savya Rasa: More than 30 delicacies are available in Kotturpuram as part of its elaborate Onasadya, which is being held there through September 8. You may choose their practical takeout option as well.

Hyatt Regency Chennai: Onam is celebrated at the Ghar Ka Khanna culinary festival on September 8th for supper.

Kappa Chakka Kandhari will serve lunch and supper in addition to the usual Onasadhya (in-restaurant dine-in).

J. Hind at Grand Chennai by GRT hotels: Onasadya has long preferred Grand. On September 6, 7, and 8, the modern Indian eatery J. Hind at the hotel will serve a classic Onam sadya.

