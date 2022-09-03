Onam 2022: From home decor to desserts; 5 gift ideas to make your festival more special

In the south Indian state, Onam is celebrated with zeal, with people making flower rangoli, competing in boat races, and gathering to dance and sing folk songs, culminating in a grand feast of Onam Sadhya. Here are 5 gift options one can explore while purchasing your gifts.

Silver coins Silver things are thoughtful holiday presents. Silver coins have traditionally been given to younger family members by the elders. The most popular gifts for religious events are coins with the likeness of Lord Ganesha or Goddess Lakshmi, as well as holy objects like Puja Thalis. As auspicious presents, they are regarded as adding to the pool of wishes and blessings and bringing success and fortune into the recipient's life. Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and Pune to visit this year

Explore home decor options The giving of home decor goods to loved ones is a common Onam gift option. On holidays, people like adorning their houses. Wall hangings, flower pots with beautiful embroidered work and brilliant colours are a popular Onam gift. It heightens the festival's joyful atmosphere. Additionally, torans and handcraft items embellished with seashells and beads are adorable Onam gifts. Also Read | Onam 2022: Five easy-to-cook Sadhya recipes to celebrate Kerala's big feast

Desserts Sweets are a necessary part of all Hindu festivities, it seems. These sweet treats are a crucial component of Hindu celebrations. A lovely mixed-pack of candies can be presented as a gift, or homemade candies can also be thought of as a gift because items with a personal touch are the best presents. If you're having trouble deciding what to give as a gift, choose varied chocolates or dried fruits. The adults in the household also like chocolates as much as the kids do. They are without a doubt the ideal festive present and endure longer than any other delicious treat. Also Read: Onam 2022: Traditional flower rangoli ideas for Kerala’s biggest festival

Jewellery Women's ornaments make wonderful holiday presents. Purchasing jewellery for the women is unquestionably a smart option if your budget permits. During the holiday season, several jewellery stores release unique collections of jewellery and offer substantial discounts on them. Presenting jewellery on this festive occasion makes sense because Onam is the holiday of wealth and prosperity.