    Onam 2022: Five easy-to-cook Sadhya recipes to celebrate Kerala's big feast

    In the south Indian state, Onam is celebrated with zeal, with people making flower rangoli, competing in boat races, and gathering to dance and sing folk songs, culminating in a grand feast of Onam Sadhya. The Onam Sandhya feast is a mash-up of various meals with a variety of savoury and sweet flavours.

    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    It's Onam, which means it's time to indulge in traditional Malayali meals. All traditional foods are served on banana leaves. The 10-day harvest festival began on August 30, 2022, with excitement in Kerala at an all-time high. The festival commemorates the mythical king Mahabali's return home. Onam is celebrated with zeal in the south Indian state, with people making flower rangoli, participating in boat races, and gathering to dance and sing folk songs, culminating in a grand feast of Onam Sadhya. 

    With the festive season, the festive food comes in; Malayalam food, including rice and curries such as erissery, avial, sambhar, and rasam, are served and certainly desserts. As per tradition, the meal contains 24 vegetarian dishes served over a banana leaf. For the same, we have listed five easy recipes of the traditional Kerala delights for the Onam Sadhya feast:

    1) Kootu curry
    Kootu curry, also known as Kootu Kari, is a thick curry-based dish made with various vegetables and legumes. Yam, ash gourd, carrots, snake gourd, pumpkin, or plantains are among the vegetables used. Black chickpeas (Kala Chana) or Bengal gramme are added as legumes (Chana Dal). Kootu Kari is an important dish in Onam Sadhya.

    2)  Olan
    Olan is a tasty curry made from white pumpkin (ash gourd or kumbalanga), cowpeas (red lobia or chawli), and coconut milk. Because olan is a coconut milk-based curry, it goes well with steamed rice. If possible, serve with Kerala red rice (matta rice).

    3) Pachadi
    This creamy dish is always a crowd pleaser. Robust spices and whole red chillies complement the perfect combination of coconut, curd, and pineapple.

    4) Ulli theeyal 
    Another delectable gravy-based dish served in Onam Sadya. The flavour of Ulli Theeyal is sour and spiced, with complex flavours. The flavours of roasted coconut and spices pervade the Ulli Theeyal Curry. Ulli, or pearl onions, add a lot of flavour to the dish, which also has sour notes from the tamarind.

    5) Instant mango pickle 
    The instant mango pickle is simple to make. Raw unripe mangoes, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and spice powders are used to make the pickle. The best part about this pickle recipe is that it can be prepared in under 15 minutes.

    Don't be concerned about putting together a lavish Onam Sadhya spread. Choose these simple recipes for a fun-filled feast with your loved ones. 

