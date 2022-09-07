Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2022: Best Avial recipe for Onam Sadya

    Onam 2022: Want to make the perfect Avial for Onam Sadya? Check out this recipe and celebrate the festival with love, happiness and flavours.

    Onam 2022 Best Avial recipe for Onam Sadya drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    Onam 2022 is a festival that commemorates the homecoming of King Mahabali. One of the most important festivals of Kerala, this year, the 10-day is concluding on Thursday, September 8. One of the highlights of Onam celebrations in Kerala is the Onam Sadya, an elaborate meal. A multi course vegetarian meal, a total of 24 dishes are featured on a banana leaf, all of which together form the Onam Sadya.

    The 24 dishes that are prepared and served in Onam Sadya include Kaaya varuthatha (banana chips), sarkara upperi (Jaggery coated banana chips), chena varuthatha (yam chips), kichadi (Gourd in mildly spiced yoghurt), pachadi (Pineapple in yoghurt) , mango pickle, lime pickle, puli inji (tamarind & ginger chutney), olan ( ash gourd with black beans in a coconut milk gravy), avial, puliserry (yogurt based curry), kootu curry (black chickpeas curry), stir-fried vegetables with grated coconut, theeyal (mixed vegetable gravy), erissery (mashed beans and pumpkin with coconut gravy), sambar, rasam, spicy buttermilk, bananas, papad and boiled rice. In this article, we bring you an easy and authentic recipe of how to cook Availa at home. Follow the recipe step by step, here:

    ALSO READ: Onam 2022: Pokkiri Raja, One, Malayankunju, Palthu Janwar and more to watch on Netflix Amazon Prime, Hotstar

    Ingredients
    Veggies: One cup each of white pumpkin, pumpkin, drumsticks, elephant foot yam (suran), Mangalore cucumber, raw unripe banana. Along with this, use half-a-cup of french beans.

    For coconut paste: 
    1 cup of fresh grated coconut
    2 to 3 green chilies
    1 teaspoon jeera
    ⅓ to ½ cup water (for grinding)

    Other Ingredients:
    1 cup water, for cooking veggies
    1 cup beaten curd
    12 to 15 curry leaves
    1 to 2 tablespoons coconut oil

    Preparation:

    •    Rinse the vegetables and drain all the water.
    •    Peel and chop the vegetables to in medium to long thick sticks. Keep them aside.
    •    When you chop the unripped bananas, immerse them in a bowl of water to save them from turning dark.
    •    Beat a cup of yogur and keep it aside.

    Making Coconut Paste: For the coconut paster, put all the ingredients in your mixes pot, and little quantity of water and grind it until you get a smooth paste.

    ALSO READ: Onam 2022: Malayalam films that will release on the occasion

    Cooking Vegetables:

    •    Put all the vegetables together (or based on how fast/slow they cook) in a pot.
    •    Now, add ½ teaspoon turmeric and salt as per taste.
    •    Add a cup of water and stir it well.
    •    Cover the pan and keep the flame to medium.
    •    Keep checking for the water. In case if the water is less, keep adding more to it. Simmer all the vegetables till they are almost cooked.
    •    

    Making Avial:

    •    Add the coconut paste to the vegetables and mix it gently.
    •    Let it simmer for some five to seven minutes or till the vegetables are completely cooked. If the mixture becomes dry, add water to it.
    •    Reduce the flame to low when all the veggies are cooked and softened. Now, add the beaten curd. Give it a gentle mix and let it simmer for a minute, after which, switch off the flame.
    •    Add 1 to 2 tablespoons coconut oil.
    •    Add the curry leaves and give it a mix. Cover the pot for five minutes and let the flavours infuse.

    Your Avial is now ready! Serve it with steamed rice, pickle, papadums and kerala sambar.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 7, 2022: Happy day for Gemini, Leo; Libra focus on yourself & more

    Numerology Prediction for September 7 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 7, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Primary prevention of spinal cord injury; here are some major tips to follow RBA

    Primary prevention of spinal cord injury; here are some major tips to follow

    National Nutrition Week 2022: Here are some tips for a healthy heart RBA

    National Nutrition Week 2022: Here are some tips for a healthy heart

    5 makeup tricks and tips every woman should know drb

    5 makeup tricks and tips every woman should know

    Recent Stories

    CUET UG 2022 NTA to release answer key today results likely on Sept 13 Here s how to download gcw

    CUET UG 2022: NTA to release answer key today, here's how to download; Results likely on Sept 13

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Manchester United this season revealed; will Erik ten Hag give icon more game time snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Man United this season revealed; will Ten Hag give icon more game time?

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: It is a wasted chance - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG Paris Saint-Germain loss-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'It's a wasted chance' - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG loss

    Who is Vedant Patel? AJR

    Who is Vedant Patel, the first Indian-American to hold daily State Department presser

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon