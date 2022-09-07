Onam 2022: Pokkiri Raja, One, Malayankunju, Palthu Janwar and more to watch on Netflix Amazon Prime, Hotstar

Onam is a time to spend quality time with loved ones, so here are some Malayalam movies to watch on OTT platforms with your family and friends.

The main celebration in Kerala is called Onam. In the state, it is observed with considerable fervour and devotion. Several ceremonies marks the harvest festival, and this year Onam began on August 30 and will conclude with Thiruvonam on September 8. The celebration of Onam is a time to spend quality time with friends and family, and what better way to do so than to watch some Malayalam films. We have created a list to help you choose the top movies from all OTT platforms.

Malayankunju (Amazon Prime)

The Malayalam character actor Fahadh Faasil is back with another masterpiece. Malayankunju describes Faasil as a complicated guy dealing with anxiety problems brought on by prior trauma. Amazon Prime is where you can see this movie.

Churuli (SonyLIV)

One of the leading actors in the Malayalam new wave film is Lijo Jose Pellissery. He has produced blockbusters like Angamaly Diaries and Ee.Ma.Yau. Another magnificent film by him is Churuli. Vinay Forrt, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, and Jaffar Idukki all have significant parts in Churuli, which is streaming on SonyLIV. Churuli is much more than the core idea, which is about two police officers who travel to a foggy, remote village in Kerala in order to apprehend a runaway. The movie is about a never-ending hunt.

Pokkiri Raja (ZEE5)

The movie, starring Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a great comedy. This one is a parody of all those films that largely rely on traditional masculinity to appeal to moviegoers. It may be found on ZEE5.



12th Man (Disney+Hotstar)

Director Jeethu Joseph, who also created the beloved Drishyam, is responsible for this suspenseful film starring Mohanlal. When eleven friends join together for a party in the movie 12th Man, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar, the festivities quickly come to an end due to a phone call and a death. Fans of Mohanlal everywhere shouldn't pass up this opportunity. Lalettan excels as an alcoholic officer who solves crimes.

One (Netflix)

Santhosh Vishwanath directed the 2021 political drama. In One, Mammootty plays the role of a moral Chief Minister. Alongside him are actors Joju George and Murali Gopy. This is a timeless masala movie, and Mammootty delivers as always. You must watch this Netflix film if you truly want to binge-watch today.