Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2022: Pokkiri Raja, One, Malayankunju, Palthu Janwar and more to watch on Netflix Amazon Prime, Hotstar

    Onam is a time to spend quality time with loved ones, so here are some Malayalam movies to watch on OTT platforms with your family and friends. 
     

    Onam 2022: Pokkiri Raja, One, Malayankunju, Palthu Janwar and more to watch on Netflix Amazon Prime, Hotstar RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    The main celebration in Kerala is called Onam. In the state, it is observed with considerable fervour and devotion. Several ceremonies marks the harvest festival, and this year Onam began on August 30 and will conclude with Thiruvonam on September 8. The celebration of Onam is a time to spend quality time with friends and family, and what better way to do so than to watch some Malayalam films. We have created a list to help you choose the top movies from all OTT platforms.

    Malayankunju (Amazon Prime)
    The Malayalam character actor Fahadh Faasil is back with another masterpiece. Malayankunju describes Faasil as a complicated guy dealing with anxiety problems brought on by prior trauma. Amazon Prime is where you can see this movie.

    Churuli (SonyLIV)
    One of the leading actors in the Malayalam new wave film is Lijo Jose Pellissery. He has produced blockbusters like Angamaly Diaries and Ee.Ma.Yau. Another magnificent film by him is Churuli. Vinay Forrt, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, and Jaffar Idukki all have significant parts in Churuli, which is streaming on SonyLIV. Churuli is much more than the core idea, which is about two police officers who travel to a foggy, remote village in Kerala in order to apprehend a runaway. The movie is about a never-ending hunt.

    Also Read: Onam 2022: Malayalam films that will release on the occasion

    Pokkiri Raja (ZEE5)
    The movie, starring Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a great comedy. This one is a parody of all those films that largely rely on traditional masculinity to appeal to moviegoers. It may be found on ZEE5.

    12th Man (Disney+Hotstar)
    Director Jeethu Joseph, who also created the beloved Drishyam, is responsible for this suspenseful film starring Mohanlal. When eleven friends join together for a party in the movie 12th Man, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar, the festivities quickly come to an end due to a phone call and a death. Fans of Mohanlal everywhere shouldn't pass up this opportunity. Lalettan excels as an alcoholic officer who solves crimes.

    Also Read: Onam 2022: From home decor to desserts; 5 gift ideas to make your festival more special

    One (Netflix)
    Santhosh Vishwanath directed the 2021 political drama. In One, Mammootty plays the role of a moral Chief Minister. Alongside him are actors Joju George and Murali Gopy. This is a timeless masala movie, and Mammootty delivers as always. You must watch this Netflix film if you truly want to binge-watch today.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: I am living my dream RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: “I am living my dream"

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Will Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's film make an impact on the silver-screen? Watch its trailer NOW RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram's film has many 'Game of Thrones' moments; watch it NOW

    Not Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else drb

    Not Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else

    Hollywood Venice Film Festival Olivia Wilde Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Dont Worry Darling Premiere drb

    Venice Film Festival: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

    Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss drb

    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss?

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: Did not see it coming; was in the wrong movie - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea loss to Dinamo Zagreb-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Didn't see it coming; was in the wrong movie' - Tuchel on Chelsea's loss to Zagreb

    Rear seat occupants not wearing a seat belt will be penalised Nitin Gadkari after Cyrus Mistry death gcw

    Rear seat occupants not wearing a seat belt will be penalised, says Gadkari

    Coal smuggling case: CBI raids West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 3 houses AJR

    Coal smuggling case: CBI raids West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 3 houses

    Apple Far Out event 2022 iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max to launch today Heres what you need to know gcw

    Apple 'Far Out' event 2022: iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max to launch today? Here's what you need to know

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: I am living my dream RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: “I am living my dream"

    Recent Videos

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon