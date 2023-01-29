Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for January 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on January 29, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will get some important information through political and social contacts. Good time will be spent in studies also. Youth can get proper success in any of their projects.
    There may be some disagreement between siblings due to some family problem. Try to solve the problem patiently and calmly. Don't waste time in idle talk and focus on your goal. The time is not suitable for taking any important decision in business matters. Family atmosphere can be pleasant. Don't be careless about your health in the present environment.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says sit with family members and exchange ideas. Many problems can be solved. There will be interest in other areas besides your work. New information can be obtained. A
    few expenses may come up suddenly, which will be difficult to cut. At this time, keep calm while doing any work. Don't stress. The situation in business may be a bit favourable today.
    There can be an argument between husband and wife regarding any issue. A moderate routine and diet can keep you healthy.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says cooperating in the works of any service related organization will give you spiritual happiness. Talking to a dear friend after a long time can bring happiness. There will also be a discussion on any special issue. The youth will be a little worried about their goals. Due to a sad incident, you will feel emotionally weak. Stay away from any kind of controversy and
    arguments. Don't let relationships go sour with associates in office or business. Family atmosphere will be maintained happily.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says today any deal related to purchase or consideration of property can be finalized. Don't miss the opportunity. Online shopping for health related items for home can be done.
    Focus more on your work instead of depending on others. Do not give any kind of loan today. Children may be worried. At this time they will need your guidance. Solve your personal
    problems without paying attention to wrong things. A situation like dispute may arise with a competitor in the professional field. Your cheerful nature can cause trouble for family members. Health can be good.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says if you start the day with very positive thoughts, the day can be good. Today any sudden benefit plan can also be done with family discussions. Any worries that have been going on for some time can also be solved. Do not try to avoid any work due to laziness and lethargy. Because, receiving any unpleasant or inauspicious news may affect your work ability. Students should pay attention to their studies. As business activities are slow, you will maintain your financial position through your competence and hard work.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says spend time in activities of your interest to get relief from the boring routine at this time. It is the right time to unleash your hidden talents and aptitudes. It will also increase
    your confidence. Your attention may be attracted to some bad activities due to poor economic condition. So at this time it is better if you keep yourself busy in positive activities. The time
    may be slightly favourable from the professional point of view. Don't drag the little things of the house too much. Your daily routine can keep you physically and mentally healthy.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says contact with eminent people will be beneficial and honourable. Spending time with them and participating in social activities will enhance your personality. Few of your
    friends can because you trouble. It would be best if you don't trust their words and take all the decisions based on your efficiency. There is a possibility of some kind of financial loss. Spend
    some time with people who have business knowledge. You will not be able to focus on family because of your work. Fatigue can trigger headaches and migraines

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says don't worry about these people and focus on the tasks according to your mind. You will definitely get success. You can go ahead and participate in social activities. So some
    negative activity people will try to create trouble for you today. Pay attention to the advice of elders in the house. You may get some important advice. This will prove beneficial for you in
    future. Keep your mind in check and don't let the ego get the better of you. In business today the planetary positions may be special for you.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says you may receive an important notification today. There is a possibility of getting success in any stuck land-property related works. A meeting with a special person or friend will make you very happy and cheerful. There will be some fear in the mind like the possibility of unhappiness, but this is only your illusion so keep control of your nature. Sometimes you’re
    entitled nature can let you down. You will get support from higher officials and experienced persons. Family environment will be pleasant.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
