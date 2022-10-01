Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navaratri 2022 Day 6: Maa Katyayani, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    On day 6 of Navaratri,  Maa Katyayani is worshipped. she is the sixth aspect of the Navadurga forms of Goddess Durga. Here are some rituals that should be followed on the sixth day of Navratri. 

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Day six of Navratri is dedicated to the ferocious warrior avatar of Goddess Durga, also known as Maa Katyayani. The Mahishasurmardini, whose vehicle is a lion and holds a lotus flower and multiple weapons in her hands, also includes a sword and Lord Shiva's trident, which is worshipped on Shashthi. This year, Shashthi falls on Saturday that is October 1. Devotees all across India pray to the warrior form of Goddess Durga, seeking blessings. 

    ALSO READ:  Mysuru Dasara 2022: Planning a trip this festive season; here are some tips for you

    According to the Vamana Purana, Maa Katyayani was created by Lord Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva and other Gods. This power was given to her to defeat the demon Mahishasura for his wrongdoings angered them. They manifested this anger in the form of energy rays which crystallised in the hermitage of Katyayana Rishi, who then gave it proper form. This is why this form of Maa Durga is also known as Katyayani or the daughter of Katyayana. 

    In Hindu mythology texts, it is mentioned that Rishi Katyayana was an ardent devotee of Goddess Shakti. Impressed with his devotion and admiration, Goddess Durga granted his wish to become Maa Durga's father. She took birth as his daughter, grew up a strong, beautiful, skilled fighter, and killed Mahishasura.

    Puja Vidhi

    Devotees should begin their day by getting up early, bathing, and wearing new clothes. Clean the puja place and offer fresh flowers to the idol of Maa Katyayani. Additionally, worshippers should offer honey and prasad as bhog to the Goddess and carry lotus flowers while reciting mantras and prayers.

    Muhurat

    The Brahma Muhurta on this day begins at 04:37 am and ends at 05:25 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:47 am and end at 12:34 pm, and Vijaya Muhurta will last from 02:09 pm and end at 02:57 pm. Additionally, the Ravi Yoga will be observed from 06:14 am to 03:11 am on October 2.

    Colour: The auspicious colour of this day is grey. The colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. 

    The mantra told on this day is- 

    Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah

    You Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita,Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

    ALSO READ: Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Muhurat, Mantra and Bhog

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
