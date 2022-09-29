Mysuru Dasara 2022: Planning a trip this festive season, here are some tips for you

When one talks about Mysuru, the first thing that pops into mind is the 'Mysore Dasara' celebrations, also popularly known as 'Nada Habba Dasara’. Anyone who has heard about the Dussehra celebrations of Mysuru would be aware of the grandeur with which the locals celebrate it, which has, over the years, made it famous across the globe. Travellers from different parts of the country and around the world visit Mysore city to witness these celebrations. For the unversed, Mysuru derived its name from the demon 'Mahishasura', who was killed by the Goddess Chamundeshwari, an incarnation of 'Durga'. In the meantime, if you are one of those planning to visit the city for the festival of Dussehra, here are some travel tips that may be helpful.

During the celebrations, Mysuru extends a warm welcome to all its visitors with a massive list of schedule of events such as traditional song and dance performed in front of the Amba Vilas Palace, doll displays, painting galleries at the Jagan Mohan Palace, live Yuva Dasara functions, laser-light shows, and many such other events. Jambu Savari, also known as the elephant parade, is still the most notable and famous aspect of Mysuru Dasara.

How can one get to Mysuru?

Mysuru has both the railway and flight connectivity to all significant Indian cities. If you cannot get a direct flight, you can catch a flight to Bengaluru and then take a cab or bus to Mysuru. It takes around 2 hours to travel, covering a distance of 145 kilometres.

Where to stay?

During this time, Hotels fill up quite quickly during Dussehra because of the influx of tourists that Mysuru receives during this period. To be safe, one should try booking hotels ahead of time. Gokulam, a well-known yoga hotspot just north of the city centre with numerous ashrams to stay in, is also a viable alternative for accommodation.

Places to visit in Mysuru:

Mysuru Palace: The Wodeyar dynasty ruled Mysuru for seven centuries and originally called Mysuru Palace their home. More than 2.7 million tourists visit the place yearly. The palace is one of the largest palaces in India. It is a masterpiece of stunning architecture and detailed craftsmanship. The palace is grandly decorated during the Dasara celebration to showcase its history and culture.

Bandipur National Park: Bandipur National Park is located in Karnataka. It is around 80 kilometres from Mysuru and is between Ooty and Mysuru. Bandipur covers an area of 874 square kilometres and is located in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve along with Nagarhole National Park, Mudumalai National Park, and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Srirangapatna: In the Mandya district lies the town of Srirangapatna. Because of its cultural, religious, and historical significance, it is one of Karnataka’s most well-known tourist destinations and is only about 18 kilometres from Mysuru. The Kaveri River encircles the entire town, transforming it into a river island.

Some kannakda worda you should know

Namaskara–Hello

Kannada Gottilla– I don’t understand Kannada

Beda–No

Esṭu?–How much?

Jaasti– More

Saku– Enough

Estu dura ide (with the name of the place) – How far is the place

Ellide?– Where is it?

