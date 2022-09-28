Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Muhurat, Mantra and Bhog

On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped as the third form of Goddess Durga. She blesses her devotees with bravery and courage. Read on for the rituals that should be followed on this day.

Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated in India. These festival celebrations go on for nine days. The third day of Navratri falls on September 28. This festival is celebrated with great joy and many festivities. On the third day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped.



Her vehicle is a tigress and carries Trishul, Gada, sword and Kamandal in her four left hands and a lotus, arrow Dhanush and Japa mala in her four right hands. She is ready to destroy the evil but also shows her devotees peace, love and prosperity. In Hindu mythology, it is said that during her battle with demons, the sound produced by her bell killed thousands of wicked monsters, and they were sent to the God of Death. Maa Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati.

She stands for fearlessness and courage and is also known as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi. Lord shiva sees her as an example of beauty, charm and grace. The Goddess also governs the planet Shukra and helps maintain harmony in everyone's life.



Devotees get up early, take a bath and wear clean new clothes. The idol of Maa Chandraghanta is bathed in saffron, Ganga Jal and Kewar and the idol are placed on a wooden table. Then the idol is draped in golden cloth and offered yellow flowers, lotus, sweets, panchamrit and mishri. The colour that is auspicious on this day represents richness and peacefulness.

The Muhurat for this day will start at 2:28 AM and end at 1:27 AM on September 29. Rahu kalam will start from 3:12 PM to 4:42 PM.



For Bhog, Maa Chandraghanta is offered kheer as prasad, made out of milk, fruits, and coconut.



The manta that is chanted on this day is -

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥ and Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta