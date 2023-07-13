National French Fries Day: Know which brands are giving away free French fries

This National French Fries Day, from McDonald's to Uber Eats, many global brands are giving away free French fries. Discover what deals they are offering and how to avail them. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

National French Fries Day is a celebration dedicated to the beloved deep-fried potato snack that has become a global culinary sensation. Observed on July 13th each year, it honors the crispy, golden fries that are a staple in various cuisines worldwide. On this day, people indulge in their favorite versions of French fries, whether they prefer them thin and crispy, thick and fluffy, or seasoned with various flavors. Restaurants and fast-food chains often offer special promotions or discounts on French fries to commemorate the occasion. It's a time to savor the deliciousness of this beloved side dish and appreciate its enduring popularity.

Know about the brands that are offering some crunchy deals:

1. McDonald’s

McDonald's is a renowned global fast-food chain known for its iconic golden arches. It offers a menu of burgers, fries, and other items, serving millions of customers worldwide each day. This National French Fries Day, the fast food chain is giving away free large fries to customers with some conditions applied. It is available only in participating restaurants, through the McDonald's app. Customers who are interested in french fries must first download the app.

2. Burger King

Burger King is a popular fast-food chain recognized for its flame-grilled burgers and signature Whopper sandwich. With a diverse menu of burgers, chicken sandwiches, and sides, it caters to the taste buds of customers globally. In honor of National French Fries Day, Burger King has announced that their Royal Perks member will get one free packet of French fries every week this year. You can join Royal Perks by downloading and registering on the Burger King App. However, the promotion is only redeemable once each week when any other item on the menu is purchased.

3. Wendy's

Wendy's is a well-known fast-food chain famous for its square-shaped burgers. With a focus on quality ingredients, Wendy's offers a variety of burgers, salads, and sandwiches to satisfy customers' cravings. On the occasion of National French Fries Day, from July 13 to July 16, Wendy's app members can get free any-size French fries.

4. Fatburger

Fatburger is a renowned fast-food chain specializing in juicy, made-to-order burgers. Known for their larger-than-life portions, Fatburger offers a range of customizable toppings and sides, providing a satisfying experience for burger enthusiasts. On National French Fries Day you can order free fat or skin fries at Fatburger both online or at their restaurants. You just have to mention the promo code 'FrenchFryDay23'.

5. Heinz and Uber Eats

Heinz is a popular brand known for its wide range of condiments, particularly its iconic ketchup, recognized for its rich flavor and distinctive packaging. While, Uber Eats is a food delivery platform that connects customers with local restaurants, providing convenient access to a wide variety of cuisines through their app or website. These two brands have collaborated to provide $5.70 off orders that include French fries from participating Uber Eats restaurants. These restaurants have to be located by customers by clicking on the offer banner on UberEats' homepage or by checking the page of their favourite restaurant to see if they are participating or not.

