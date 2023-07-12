Dahi Puri to Masala Puri: 7 types of mouth-watering Pani Puris to satiate your snack cravings

Indulge in a variety of flavors with 7 types of Pani Puris, from refreshing Dahi Puri to spicy Masala Puri. A perfect snack to satisfy your cravings!

Regular Pani Puri

To make regular Pani Puri, assemble crispy hollow puris on a plate. Make a small hole in each puri and fill it with boiled chickpeas and chopped onions. Add a small amount of tamarind chutney to each puri. Finally, fill each puri with spiced water (pani) and garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve immediately.

Ragda Pani Puri

For Ragda Pani Puri, assemble puris on a plate. Make a small hole in each puri and fill it with ragda (spiced white peas curry) and chopped onions. Add a small amount of tamarind chutney to each puri. Finally, fill each puri with spiced water (pani) and garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve immediately.

Dahi Puri

To prepare Dahi Puri, assemble puris on a plate. Make a small hole in each puri and fill it with boiled chickpeas and chopped onions. Add a small amount of tamarind chutney and green chutney to each puri. Top each puri with whisked yogurt (curd) and garnish with sev (crispy chickpea flour noodles). Serve immediately.

Masala Puri

For Masala Puri, assemble puris on a plate. Make a small hole in each puri and fill it with mashed boiled potatoes, chopped onions, and chopped coriander leaves. Add a small amount of tamarind chutney and green chutney to each puri. Sprinkle chaat masala (Indian spice mix) on top. Serve immediately.

Paneer Pani Puri

To make Paneer Pani Puri, assemble puris on a plate. Make a small hole in each puri and fill it with crumbled paneer (Indian cottage cheese), chopped onions, and tamarind chutney. Finally, fill each puri with spiced water (pani) and garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve immediately.

Corn Pani Puri

For Corn Pani Puri, assemble puris on a plate. Make a small hole in each puri and fill it with boiled corn kernels, chopped onions, and tamarind chutney. Finally, fill each puri with spiced water (pani) and garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve immediately.

Moong Sprouts Pani Puri

To prepare Moong Sprouts Pani Puri, assemble puris on a plate. Make a small hole in each puri and fill it with sprouted moong beans, chopped onions, and tamarind chutney. Finally, fill each puri with spiced water (pani) and garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve immediately.

These variations offer unique flavors and textures, providing a delightful twist to the classic Pani Puri experience. Adjust the ingredients according to your taste and enjoy the burst of flavors with every bite!