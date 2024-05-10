Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year

    Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with sattvik food, gold purchases, temple visits, spiritual activities, and charitable acts. Avoid non-vegetarian food

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year ATG EAI
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 10, 2024, 7:26 AM IST

    Akshaya Tritiya, a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar, is approaching on May 10, 2024. It is a day deeply rooted in tradition and spirituality, marked by the worship of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Kuber. This day holds significant importance as it is believed that Lord Kuber received blessings from Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma on Akshaya Tritiya, making it an ideal time for new beginnings and endeavors.

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year ATG EAI

    Here are some suggested dos and don'ts to observe on this sacred day:

    Dos:

    1. Sattvik Diet: Embrace a Sattvik diet on Akshaya Tritiya, focusing on pure, vegetarian foods such as fruits, juices, and milk. This dietary choice aligns with the spiritual significance of the day and promotes inner harmony.

    2. Purchase of Precious Metals: Many individuals choose to buy gold, silver, or other precious metals on Akshaya Tritiya, believing that investments made on this day will prosper infinitely. Some also invest in properties, vehicles, or initiate new business ventures, symbolizing the auspiciousness of the occasion.

    3. Temple Visits: Seek solace and blessings by visiting temples dedicated to the deities associated with Akshaya Tritiya. Offer prayers and perform rituals to express gratitude and invoke divine blessings for prosperity and protection.

    4. Engagement in Spiritual Activities: Engage in spiritual practices such as meditation, puja (worship), yoga, and mantra chanting. These activities foster a deeper connection with the divine and promote inner peace, clarity, and positivity.

    5. Charitable Acts: Extend kindness and compassion to those in need by engaging in acts of charity. Donate clothes, food, or water to the less fortunate to accumulate good karma and blessings from the divine.

    Don'ts:

    1. Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food: Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian dishes on Akshaya Tritiya. Opt for vegetarian meals to honor the sanctity of the occasion and maintain a pure, Sattvik lifestyle.

    By observing these dos and don'ts with sincerity and devotion, one can maximize the spiritual significance of Akshaya Tritiya and invite blessings of abundance, prosperity, and auspiciousness into their lives.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 7:26 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Entertainment Mother of all coincidences: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni , childhood friends turned cricket icons' wives osf

    Mother of all coincidences: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni, childhood friends turned cricket icons' wives

    Mothers Day 2024: 7 heart-warming movies on mother-daughter relationship ATG EAI

    Mother's Day 2024: 7 heart-warming movies on mother-daughter relationship

    Vijay Deverakonda announces next film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola ATG

    Vijay Deverakonda announces next film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola

    Tamil Nadu govt orders probe on cops who misbehaved with real 'Manjummel Boys' after 18 years anr

    Tamil Nadu govt orders probe on cops who misbehaved with real 'Manjummel Boys' after 18 years

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's throwback teenage photo goes VIRAL; excitement increases for 'Naadaniyaan' ATG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's throwback teenage photo goes VIRAL; excitement increases for 'Naadaniyaan'

    Recent Stories

    Check you daily horoscope: May 10, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: May 10, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for May 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024 wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to send your loved ones RKK

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024 wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to send your loved ones

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB with a crushing 60-run victory over Punjab Kings to stay alive in season osf

    IPL 2024: RCB with a crushing 60-run victory over Punjab Kings to stay alive in the season

    Football Liverpool announces special farewell event for Jurgen Klopp osf

    Liverpool announces special farewell event for Jurgen Klopp

    Recent Videos

    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon