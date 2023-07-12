7 easy steps to make Pani Puri at home

Making Pani Puri at home can be a fun and delicious experience. Here are seven easy steps to guide you through the process:

Indulging in the delightful flavors of Pani Puri, a popular Indian street food, is a treat for the taste buds. Making Pani Puri at home allows you to enjoy this crispy and tangy snack in the comfort of your own kitchen. The process involves preparing crispy puris, crafting flavorful spiced water (pani), and assembling the perfect combination of tangy tamarind chutney, savory potato filling, and refreshing pani. The burst of flavors and textures in each bite is a delightful experience. Whether you're looking to satisfy your cravings or entertain guests, homemade Pani Puri is a fantastic way to bring the authentic street food experience to your dining table.

Prepare the Puri:

In a bowl, mix together 1 cup of semolina (sooji) and a pinch of salt. Gradually add water to form a stiff dough. Cover the dough and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Divide the dough into small portions and roll them into flat, thin discs. Deep fry the puris in hot oil until they puff up and turn golden brown.



Make the Pani (Spiced Water):

In a blender, combine 1 cup of fresh mint leaves, ½ cup of fresh coriander leaves, 2-3 green chilies (adjust to taste), 1-inch piece of ginger, and a pinch of black salt. Blend until smooth, then strain the mixture into a large bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of tamarind pulp, 1 tablespoon of chaat masala, 1 teaspoon of roasted cumin powder, 1 teaspoon of black salt, and ½ teaspoon of salt to the bowl. Mix well, then add 4 cups of chilled water and stir to combine.



Prepare the Sweet Tamarind Chutney:

In a small saucepan, combine ½ cup of tamarind pulp, ½ cup of jaggery (or sugar), 1 teaspoon of roasted cumin powder, ½ teaspoon of red chili powder, and ½ teaspoon of black salt. Cook over low heat until the mixture thickens to a chutney-like consistency. Remove from heat and let it cool.



Prepare the Filling:

Boil 1 cup of boiled and mashed potatoes. Add salt, roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, and chopped coriander leaves to taste. Mix well and set aside.



Assemble the Pani Puris:

Make a small hole in the top of each puri. Fill each puri with a spoonful of the potato filling. Add a few drops of the sweet tamarind chutney into each puri.



Serve:

Arrange the filled puris on a plate. Pour the prepared pani into small glasses or a jug. Serve the puris and pani together, allowing each person to fill their puris with the spiced water according to their taste.



Enjoy:

Pop the Pani Puris into your mouth in one bite and savor the explosion of flavors.



Note: Adjust the spices and chutney sweetness according to your preference. You can also add other optional fillings like boiled chickpeas, sprouts, or boondi for added texture and taste.