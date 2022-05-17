Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Narada Jayanti 2022: Quotes, messages, and wishes to share with family and friends

    Narada Jayanti is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur across the country every year.

    New Delhi, First Published May 17, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The birth anniversary of Devarshi Narada Muni falls on this fortunate day. Narada Jayanti will be observed on May 17 this year. Narada Jayanti is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur across the country every year. 

    Narada Muni is the holy messenger in heaven and the gods' primary source of information, following Hindu mythology. A passionate follower of Lord Vishnu, Narada has access to all three loks, Akash, Patal, and Prithvi. Narada is also known as the world's first journalist. During the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month, Narada Jayanti falls on the Pratipada Tithi.

    On occasion, we have a list of wishes and messages that you can share with dear ones. 

    Let us all master the skill of communication from Lord Narada on this auspicious day. Happy Narada Jayanti, everyone!

    Narada Jayanti marks the birth of the world's first journalist, who promoted peace and communication. Good luck!

    Narada Muni travelled the world, eliminated miscommunication and brought harmony to everyone's life. I wish you wealth and happiness on this Narada Jayanti.

    Wishing you good fortune. Happy Narada Jayanti to you and your family.

    Let Narada Muni bring happiness, peace and prosperity to your door today. Have a wonderful day!

    Narada Muni keeps an eye on us and bestows knowledge and wisdom upon us. Have a fantastic day!

    Allow the best, Narada Muni, to bestow upon us the skill of communication and knowledge exchange. Have a wonderful day!

    May you be blessed with knowledge, wisdom, and the ability to communicate effectively. I wish you a happy Narada Jayanti.

    On this Narada Jayanti, I'd want to send you and your family my best wishes.

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
